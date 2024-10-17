Teenage Girl Who Helped Beat Disabled Man to Death in DC Says She Did It Because She Was ‘Bored’

One of the five teenage girls who beat a disabled man to death in Washington, DC, in 2023 claimed in court that she did it because she was “bored.”

Reggie Brown, 64, was beaten to death on October 17, 2023, by a group of five girls aged 12 through 15.

The oldest girl, who was 15 at the time of the murder, pleaded guilty to “assault with a dangerous weapon” and was sentenced to just three years in prison last week.

The girl, whose name has not been made public due to her age, testified that she and her friends killed the man because they were “bored.”

Fox News reports:

During the 15-year-old’s testimony, the station reported, she said she and the others in her group were hanging out at a skate park in Silver Spring, Maryland, and were looking for something else to do once returning home to D.C. The 15-year-old reportedly said she proposed they “find someone to beat up.” The prosecutor, Gabrielle LoGaglio, asked the teenager, “Why did you suggest that to the group?” “Because we were bored,” she reportedly responded. At about 11 p.m., the group of girls walked toward Georgia Avenue and Sheridan Street in the Brightwood neighborhood of D.C. When they reached the intersection, the girl said, they came across an unknown man who was already attacking Brown as he was lying on the ground. The 15-year-old testified that she asked the man if they could help beat up Brown, and he agreed to let them.

Brown attempted to flee, but the girls chased him down. They eventually caught up with him in a nearby alley.

One of the girls filmed the fatal attack, which showed the girls kicking and hitting the victim while mocking him for bleeding.

Two of the other girls involved in the killing are charged with second-degree murder.