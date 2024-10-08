Sweden Implements Europe’s Most Shocking U-Turn in Immigration Policies – ‘Paradigm Shift’ in the ‘Liberal Utopia’ Sees a 27% Drop in Asylum Applications Last Year

Europe is now a continent trying to undo a decade of insane immigration policies that have shattered the standards of life of its population.

In every country the very same battle is afoot, but probably no society has made a U-turn quite as shocking as Sweden.

The 10 million-strong former ‘liberal utopia’ has jeopardized its stable economy, high quality of life, and wrecked the social tissue of its ‘open and progressive’ people.

When this process began back in 2014, Sweden’s then-Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt asked citizens to ‘show tolerance’, but one year later with almost 163,000 non-assimilating migrants having entered, he was led to say that Sweden needed ‘respite’.

But there was none.

Now the current Swedish government says it is implementing a ‘paradigm shift’ in its migration policies as it targets ‘sustainable immigration’.

CNBC reported:

“As it stands, around 2.1 million of Sweden’s inhabitants, or 20% of the population, were born abroad, with Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia and Afghanistan the most common non-EU countries of birth.

The current center-right government has announced a raft of initiatives and policies designed to reduce what’s known as irregular — or undocumented — immigration. qq new initiatives to deport or repatriate migrants (including using financial incentives) and to increase its powers to revoke residence permits.”

Sweden wants to get rid of its ‘shadow society’ of migrants who don’t even have a legal right to stay in the country – the illegals.

“Stockholm insists that it will ‘continue to have dignified reception standards’, but says ‘those who have no grounds for protection or other legal rights to stay in Sweden must be expelled’.”

In all Europe, the populations have grown fed-up with the suicidal policy of unchecked mass migration, and are demanding rapid change, including implementing deportations.

“’Sweden is on track to have the lowest number of asylum seekers since 1997 and, for the first time in over 50 years, Sweden has net emigration’, the ministry said in a statement, citing information from the Swedish Migration Agency.”

That means more foreigners are leaving the country than moving to it – that’s what Swedes want.

The number of ‘asylum seekers’ in the European Union has ‘stabilized’ at an impossibly high level, but it continues to decline in Sweden.

The Scandinavian country saw a 27% drop in asylum applications in the period up to July of this year, compared with the same period last year.

“’This development towards sustainable immigration is necessary to strengthen integration and reduce social exclusion’, Minister for Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard said in a statement.”

Read more: