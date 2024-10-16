Survey Uncovers the Single Group in America That Would Push Transgenderism on Children

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Members of other ‘race, sex, age, ethnicity, income, region, educational status, and political viewpoint’ coalitions would not.

It’s an issue on which a majority of Americans agree.

Members of “every race, sex, age, ethnicity, income, region, educational status, and political viewpoint” agree:

That the administration of transgender-pushing chemicals and bodily mutilations on minors should be banned.

Except for one group: Democrats.

The party of Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Joe Biden and the push to impose such ideological agendas on those too young to defend themselves.

The Washington Stand reported, “If the government passed a bill banning pediatric gender clinics from inflicting so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ on everyone under 18, every demographic group in the United States would favor it – except registered Democrats.”

The results are from a new The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll by Noble Predictive Insights which interviewed 2,560 registered voters.

Nearly six of 10 said the government should ban the transgender industry from pushing any drug or doing any body-modifying surgery on minors.

Only 25% would oppose such an agenda.

Majorities from virtually every area of American life said “yes” to the question, “Should the federal government ban transgender procedures, such as puberty blockers and gender-related surgeries, for minors?”

The majorities included Republicans (82%), parents of minors (61%), urban residents (58%), college-educated voters (55%), and young people aged 18-34 (53%), the report said.

And, it said, “The most sought-after voting blocs in the 2024 presidential election believe the government should prohibit the transgender industry from targeting children and teenagers, including suburban residents (57%), females, and true Independent voters (both 56%).”

Childless voters, 53%, agreed, as did Midwest (60%), West (59%) and Northeast (51%) voters and white voters (63%), Hispanics (59%) and more. For blacks, it was a plurality of 46%.

“Only registered Democrats said they believed the multibillion-dollar transgender industry should be able to ply its trade on minors, who cannot legally drink alcohol or attend an R-rated movie alone,” the report charged.

“Even then, only a plurality of Democrats disbelieve in such laws. A total of 43% of registered Democrats would oppose a national minor protection bill, while 36% would welcome such a measure.”

Transgenderism has been one of the two top agenda items for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, in which it delivered failures to America on the border, on inflation, on the economy, on international influence and much more. The other priority for them has been abortion.

Peter LaBarbera, president of Center For Morality and Americans for Truth, told the Washington Stand. “The percentages would be much higher were it not for the pro-Democrat-media’s efforts to spike coverage of the issue and lie about it.”

