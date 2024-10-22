Supreme Court Tosses Michael Cohen’s Civil Rights Claim Against Trump – Trump Attorney Alina Habba Responds

The US Supreme Court on Monday tossed Michael Cohen’s civil rights claim against President Trump.

Michael Cohen previously claimed he was jailed as retaliation for criticizing President Trump.

“Presidents are not kings,” Michael Cohen wrote in his petition to the Supreme Court, according to Fox News. “This case represents the principle that presidents and their subordinates can lock away critics of the executive without consequence. That cannot be the law in the country the Founders thought they created when they threw off the yoke of the monarch.”

The Supreme Court tossed the case without comment.

Trump’s attorney Alina Habba responded.

“Michael Cohen has exhausted every avenue of his pathetic attempt to drag my client into court time and time again. As expected, the Supreme Court has correctly denied Michael Cohen’s petition and he must finally abandon his frivolous and desperate claims,” Trump attorney Alina Habba said on Monday.

