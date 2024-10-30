JUST IN: Supreme Court Rejects RFK Jr.’s Request to be Removed From Ballots in Crucial Battleground States Even Though He Suspended His Campaign

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Robert Kennedy Jr.’s request to be removed from ballots in Michigan and Wisconsin.

The high court rejected RFK Jr.’s emergency application without comment.

CNN reported:

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdraw his name from ballots in Michigan and Wisconsin, battleground states where votes for his now suspended campaign could cut into support for former President Donald Trump. Kennedy, who left the presidential race in August and endorsed Trump, urged the Supreme Court in an emergency appeal to force the states to yank his name from the ballots. But state election officials countered that early and absentee voting in the states was already well underway. In other words, they said, it was too late. The Supreme Court handed down its decision without further explanation, which is common on its emergency docket. Justice Neil Gorsuch, a member of the court’s conservative wing, dissented in the Michigan case.

RFK Jr. asked to be removed from ballots in ten key battleground states after he suspended his campaign in August.

In a Phoenix press, Robert Kennedy Jr. suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed President Trump.

RFK will stay on the ballot in states where his presence will hurt Kamala, and he will remove himself from ballots in states where his presence hurts Trump.

“In about 10 battleground states, where my presence would be a spoiler, I’m going to remove my name. And I’ve already started that process and urge voters not to vote for me,” RFK Jr. said in August.

RFK Jr. is the nominee for the Natural Law Party in the state of Michigan.

Michigan’s wicked Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson fought RFJ Jr. in court to keep him on the state’s ballot.

RFK Jr. argued that Michigan and Wisconsin were violating his First Amendment rights by forcing him to remain on the ballot and leading voters to believe he was still a candidate.

Last month the Michigan Court of Appeals removed RFK Jr. from the ballot, but Jocelyn Benson did not give up the fight.

A week later the Michigan Supreme Court ruled 5 to 2 that RFK Jr. must remain on the state’s ballot.