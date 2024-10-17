Sunny Hostin of ‘The View’ is NOT HAPPY About People Saying Kamala Harris Looked Angry in FOX News Interview (VIDEO)

Shortly after the implosion of Kamala Harris on FOX News, Sunny Hostin of The View appeared on Ari Melber’s MSNBC show to react.

Hostin was clearly unhappy about the (correct) suggestion by many people that Kamala Harris came off as angry. Hostin insisted that Harris was in command of the facts and looked presidential.

This is a woman who goes on TV five times a week and calls Trump a dictator and worse, but she can’t handle any legitimate criticism of Kamala Harris.

From Breitbart News:

Hostin said, “People are saying that she went on Fox News. This is the first time she’s gone on Fox News. That she went into the belly of the beast and she went into enemy territory. I think she did that because there are a group of people that have been fed over and over again misinformation and disinformation on Fox News. I mean, you have a judge saying that it is entertainment and not facts and not news.”…

Hostin added, “I saw a little of the panel after the interview and one woman said that she came in hot and also said that she became angrier. I thought he came in hot. What I am very tired of is this trope of the angry black woman. She was not angry. She was in command of the facts. She was passionate. Passion does not equal anger.”

Watch the video below:

People on Twitter/X were not buying it:

Kamala Harris cracked in the interview. She may have ended her campaign. No amount of media spin from Sunny Hostin or anyone else will change that.

