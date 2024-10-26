Stage Full of Abortion Doctors in White Lab Coats at Kamala Harris Rally Spin Around in Confusion as Audience Member Has Medical Emergency (VIDEO)

A Beyonce ‘concert’ in Houston disguised as a Kamala Harris rally devolved into chaos on Friday after an attendee suffered a medical emergency.

Rallygoers in Houston waited in line in the sweltering heat to see Beyonce sing but she never performed.

According to local media reports, people were fainting in line and several people suffered medical emergencies during the rally.

Kamala Harris trotted out a dozen abortion doctors wearing white lab coats.

But when someone in the audience was in need of medical assistance, Kamala Harris’s abortion doctors looked around clueless.

“Medic! Medic! Medic!” people shouted as someone suffered a medical emergency.

All the doctors heads started spinning around looking for someone who can help.

WATCH:

