Stacey Abrams Complains Black Men Are Sexist and Racist Against Kamala Harris – Then Insists They Will Still Vote For Her (VIDEO)

The twice failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has complained that black men are both sexist and racist against Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

In an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Abrams was asked to comment on remarks by the prominent Georgia pastor Jamal Bryant saying that black men are misogynistic and that this had prevented Abrams from winning the governorship.

“Full stop misogyny is still real in our community,” Bryant said. “We’ve got to address it head-on and not act like it doesn’t exist. The reality is if black men had voted, Stacey Abrams would be a governor.”

Abrams then weighed in:

I know it’s a shock to everyone, but sexism remains real and a very pertinent issue. But I want us to be really clear that Kamala Harris is doing very well with Black men. Black men are the second strongest cohort of Democratic voters. What we’re seeing though is that she is showing them due respect by actually speaking to their issues. And those issues differ from other cohorts. I’m not quite certain why there is this panic about black men voting. They vote. In fact, they vote more than their counterparts in any other community for Democrats. However, we do have to acknowledge that there is sexism. There is racism. There are challenges in our electorate and that’s why it’s so important that Kamala Harris is going everywhere and talking to everyone. She respects voters. She meets them where they are and she refuses to be told that she has lost a cohort, lost a community simply because she’s different.

Watch the clip below:

As Georgia tops 1.5 million early ballots cast—and counting—Stacey Abrams says voters “refuse to be pushed out of this election” pic.twitter.com/MQ4d52WluY — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) October 22, 2024

Abrams is not the only prominent Democrat to complain about the lack of enthusiasm among black men for Kamala Harris’s candidacy, a trend backed up by polling data.

Earlier this month, former President Barack Obama similarly blamed misogyny for this trend and claimed they are coming up with “all kinds of reasons and excuses” for not going to the polls.

“I’ve got a problem with that,” he said. “Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”

“Women in our lives have been getting our backs this entire time,” he continued. “When we get in trouble and the system isn’t working for us, they’re the ones out there marching and protesting.”