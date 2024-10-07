St. Louis Area Business Alerts Officials as Political Mailers Urging Votes for Kamala Harris in Presidential Election Are Sent to Non-U.S. Citizen Workers

A St. Louis area landscaping business has raised concerns after receiving 11 mailers addressed to their migrant workers—none of whom are U.S. citizens.

The mailers, sent by the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA), urged recipients to “Stop the Steal by stopping Trump’s allies” and to “vote for Harris-Walz and pro-worker candidates” in the upcoming presidential election, Fox 2 Now reported.

The business employs several workers from Mexico, all legally residing in the U.S. on H2B visas, a temporary worker program.

While these employees are eligible for union representation and pay dues to LiUNA, their employer is baffled as to why non-citizens would receive materials encouraging them to vote.

During a Zoom call with Fox 2 News, Ashcroft emphasized the importance of ensuring that only U.S. citizens are able to participate in elections, warning that current laws may still leave the door open for non-citizens to be inadvertently registered.

“I think it shows why we need a law in Missouri that requires voters to show proof of citizenship before they register and before they vote,” Ashcroft said.

“Now, we have implemented in Missouri a requirement that no one is allowed to get a ballot, even if they’re registered, unless they have proven their identity at least once; so that is an extra check we have.”

Ashcroft highlighted the complexity of the issue, pointing out that accidental registration could impact non-citizens’ future.

“For somebody who did it accidentally who was trying to become a citizen, it would preclude them from becoming a U.S. citizen,” he said.

While Ashcroft noted that the occurrence remains a small fraction of total registrations, he stressed that even a minimal level is unacceptable.

“There hasn’t been a lot of it as a percentage, but there shouldn’t be any of it,” he said.

The Missouri Democrat Party issues a statement, stating, “LiUNA is an international organization with over 500,000 members. Unions regularly send information to members on various issues, even if not every issue pertains directly to every recipient.”