South Africa: Five Afrikaner Activists Face Trial for “Protesting While White” Oct. 14 After Being “Tortured” in Prison

Five South African Boer activists accused of “inciting violence” for the crime of protesting are due to face trial on Oct. 14. Plaintiff Willem Petzer accused authorities of “torture” while they were in prison.

Five Afrikaner activists were arrested and charged with “inciting violence” for protesting outside a courthouse in Groblersdal, Limpopo (former Northern Transvaal) on Jan. 24 after two White farmers were arrested in an altercation with a Black farm worker, as The Gateway Pundit reported.

Farmers Piet Groenewald (63) and stepson Stephan Greef (27) were arrested and accused of sic’ing a dog on a Black farm worker in Grobersdal in a violent altercation on Jan. 17. The farmers claimed the farm worker Veneruru Kavari (30) was drunk and destructive, and attacked them with a panga (machete) and a pick axe handle. Accusations of White farmers sic’ing dogs on Black workers are heavily racially charged due to Apartheid history in South Africa.

Local Afrikaners believed the two men were arrested because they were White. About 100 Afrikaner supporters gathered outside the Groblersdal courthouse on January 24 to protest what they viewed as racially motivated arrests. Authorities accused five of them, including YouTuber Willem Petzer and the son of country music star Steve Hofmeyr, Devon Hofmeyer, of “inciting violence”, despite no evidence they had done anything of the sort.

Black protestors from the radical Economic Freedom Fighters Party (EFF) who also gathered to protest outside the court house were not accused of “inciting violence”. The EFF is known for singing the “Struggle song” “Kill the Boer,” which is not considered “hate speech” by the South African Equality Court.

Why do so many black South Africans insist on singing about killing white farmers? pic.twitter.com/PLn4xmRNJ1 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 18, 2024

The accused, Francois van der Merwe, Willem Petzer, Devon Hofmeyr, Tewie Wessels, and Andries Diederick Olivier, were released on bail Feb. 19.

The trial date has now been set for Oct. 14 in regional court in Groblersdal, Limpopo.

Petzer criticized the way the trial is being dragged out. “They will keep postponing it for as long as they possibly can to make our lives hell,” he told The Gateway Pundit.

Petzer says he and his co-accused were subjected to “torture” during their arrest through sleep deprivation, which he said violated the 1995 UN Convention against Torture and amounted to a “war crime,” according to Maroela Media.

“This is how monsters are born,” Petzer said in a video.

Petzer documented cases of White farmers being arrested for the crime of defending their property against criminals in August.

Two young women were arrested on 8/1 in Verkeerdevlei, Free State, after confronting livestock thieves. When they were released on bail, radical leftist protestors outside the court greeted them with chants of “Kill the Boer.”

A farmer was arrested on 8/8 in Ventersburg, Free State after confronting illegal miners on his property. The illegal miners claimed, “This is our land” and “You stole it in 1652”.

1652 marks the year Jan van Riebeeck of the Dutch East India Company established the Cape Colony. White settlers of Dutch, German, and English descent usually occupied vacant land in the largely empty interior of South Africa after 1652. They tilled the soil and discovered natural resources in the rugged and often inhospitable high plains (highveld) of South Africa, which lie at an altitude between 5000 and 7000 ft. It was not until settlers discovered diamonds and gold that Black Africans came to the interior to work from the more temperate coast, where the Zulu and Bantu tribes lived.

In 2023, 45 White farmers were murdered in South Africa. Survivors gathered at the “White Cross Monument” by Polokwane, Limpopo (former Pietersberg, Transvaal) on Sept. 13 to commemorate their murders.

– . In 2023, 45 white farmers were murdered in South Africa, making the murder rate a staggering… pic.twitter.com/1AQKCA01lw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 19, 2024

On Friday, 27 September 2024, 81-year-old farmer Hendrik Venter was found murdered with shots to the head next to his vehicle at his farm outside Kuruman, North Cape. One suspect was arrested, and four more are still at large.