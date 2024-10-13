SICK! Joe Biden Lies About His House Burning Down to Hurricane Victims in Florida (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Sunday traveled to St. Petersburg, Florida to tour the hurricane damage.

Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida’s west coast as a category 3 storm last week after Hurricane Helene passed through.

The back-to-back hurricanes caused extensive damage and flooding. 17 people died after a record number of tornadoes hit Florida.

As usual, Joe Biden made his tour of the hurricane damage about himself.

Joe Biden lied about his house burning down to the hurricane victims.

“I know from experience how devastating it is to lose your home. Some years ago my home was struck by lightning. Didn’t all burn down but we were out of the home for seven months while it was being repaired,” Biden said.

Joe Biden is comparing a small kitchen fire that was snuffed out in 20 minutes to people who lost everything in the hurricanes.

This is truly sickening.

WATCH:

Biden tells hurricane victims he knows “from experience how devastating it is to lose your home” because he had to be “out of the home for seven months” due to a fire. He’s lying (again) — it was a “small fire … contained to the kitchen” and was “under control in 20 minutes.” pic.twitter.com/HxReY4i555 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2024

This is one of Joe Biden’s favorite lies.

Biden has told a version of this lie many times.

In 2004 lightning struck Biden’s home, starting a small kitchen fire (who hasn’t had a small kitchen fire?) – Jill reported the small fire and it was under control in 20 minutes.

Even WaPo’s ‘fact-checker’ Glenn Kessler has called out Joe Biden for this egregious lie.