Senior Pentagon Employee Named as Leaker of Israeli Retaliatory Strike Plans to Iran – Was Previously Outed as Iran Spy But Was Kept on Anyway

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) confirmed on Sunday that the U.S. government is now investigating the unauthorized release of these documents, which are believed to have originated from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency.

Now, a senior Pentagon official has been identified as the primary suspect in a classified leak involving the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) plan to strike Iran.

The American official under suspicion has been named as Ariane Tabatabai, an Iranian-American scholar of political science who currently serves as a senior policy advisor at the Pentagon.

The JewishPress.com reported:

A Pentagon official told Sky News in Arabic that the investigation being conducted by intelligence agencies in Washington into the leaking to Tehran documents of the IDF plan to strike Iran has begun to indicate “suspicion” of the involvement of a senior employee in the Pentagon. The American official added that the employee suspected of leaking the documents is an American of Iranian origin named Ariane Tabatabai. Ariane Tabatabai is an Iranian-American scholar of political science, writer, and senior policy advisor to the United States Department of Defense. After the Biden administration took office in January 2021, she joined the US negotiating team in nuclear negotiations with Iran. Between 2021 and 2022, she served as an advisor to Robert Malley, the chief promoter of pushing a deal with Iran at any cost. Members of the US Congress, especially Republicans, have pointed out that Robert Malley was investigated after being suspected of having dealt with classified information without prior permission and of having secret contacts with Iranian figures. Top Iranian Pentagon Official Ariane Tabatabai Is The Israeli-Iran Attack Plan Who Kept Her Top-Level Security Clearance Despite Previous ‘Spying for Tehran’ Accusations Tabatabai os a long time Iranian operative who who kept her security clearance despite previous ‘spying… pic.twitter.com/c72cmgwy3e — Pamela Geller (@PamelaGeller) October 22, 2024 Tablet Magazine accused Tabatabai of being an Iranian agent. According to the information obtained by Sky News Arabia, the suspect Ariane Tabatabai, who has not been convicted yet, works as the director of the office of the Assistant to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for Special Operations and International Conflicts.

We Iranians always knew who Ariane Tabatabai is. We tried to warn you. She has now been implicated by @IsraelHayomHeb as the person who leaked Israel’s attack plans to the regime in Iran. Next time, LISTEN TO US. pic.twitter.com/fsMfwJ6pVa — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) October 22, 2024

Ariane Tabatabai was previously called out as an Iranian spy.

Wait, so Ariane Tabatabai is the suspect for the leak? You mean the same person who was already outed as an Iranian agent? Shocking! pic.twitter.com/uiisiezPCL — Jews Fight Back (@JewsFightBack) October 22, 2024

Kash Patel outed Ariane Tabatabai in October, 2023 in an interview with Steve Bannon.

Kash Patel: Robert Malley, Biden’s number one envoy, the guy that’s supposed to be keeping us out of war in Iran had his clearance, security clearance suspended by Chris Wray’s FBI, of all people, just two months ago! You got to ask why? They won’t publicly release it. Well, let me tell you why. Because an individual named Ariane Tabatabai, who, by the way, is currently running our special operations office at the department of Defense, was installed there by Robert Malley? Yes, the former presidential envoy to Iran installed this Iranian national to that position in DoD. – And do you know what she did in 2014? She emailed the Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, and asked for permission as a US. Citizen to take a trip on behalf of the US. Government. This individual is still employed at the Department of Defense as the assistant chief of staff for the special operations office. The Iranian regime has infiltrated the Biden administration.

In September of 2023, four members of the U.S. Senate sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austing calling for the suspension of Tabatabai’s security clearance.