A Second Poll Now Shows Trump Surging in Virginia – Race in State is Tied

Trump is surging in Virginia and his competitiveness in the state is now reflected in two separate polls.

This is hugely significant because, as we have repeatedly pointed out, the last time a Republican won a presidential election since George W. Bush in 2004.

A win for Trump in Virginia would be indicative of a landslide style win for Trump.

The Washington Examiner has details:

Virginia trending for Trump, second poll shows race nearly tied A week after a voter survey showed that Virginia could pick a Republican for president for the first time in 20 years, a second poll, out today, backed those results in what would be a boost for the comeback campaign of former President Donald Trump. Rasmussen Reports shared a poll today that found Trump was trailing Vice President Kamala Harris by just two points, 48%-46%. A Trump victory would be a shock to Democrats in Virginia, who have been so confident of a Harris win that they have largely ignored the commonwealth where Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) is cruising to reelection, as are several House Democratic candidates. Trump is planning to stop in Virginia this week as part of an intensified, 11th-hour campaign schedule. Harris supporters are also turning up the heat in Virginia, which has voted for every Democratic presidential nominee since former President George W. Bush won the state in 2004.

Lots of people are talking about Virginia on Twitter/X:

I am beginning to think we may have a Trump win on our hands here in Virginia. Not sure yet, but I have never been more optimistic. https://t.co/LYQu6Ss6Jj — Jack Blakely (@jkbdco) October 30, 2024

If we carry Virginia for Trump, everybody will know that the @VA_GOP is back in the saddle again, and we'll start to see the money flow in and outside investment no longer blowing us off. It's an equalizer we desperately need. We've been winning an uphill battle all this time. — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) October 31, 2024

Trump going to New Mexico and Virginia in the last week of the campaign is more telling than any poll — Jesse (@jesse_altman) October 27, 2024

A Trump win in Virginia would make it nearly impossible for Kamala Harris to win. Trump’s path to 270 Electoral College votes would be so much easier for him.