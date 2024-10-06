Saturday Night Live Brutalizes Tim Walz’s Debate Performance (Video)

In a rare non-partisan move, Saturday Night Live brutalized last week’s disastrous debate performance by Tim Walz and even threw a little mocking Kamala Harris’s way.

A nervous Kamala, played by Maya Rudolph, sits with her husband Doug Emhoff, played by Andy Samberg, watching the debate.

As Kamala clutches her wine and uses her trademark awkward laugh, her husband turns to her and assures her, “Tim will be fine, it’s not like he is going to say something crazy.”

The camera cuts to Walz, played by comedian Jim Gaffigan, who utters the most bizarre line from the debate, “I’ve become friends with school shooters.”

BRUTAL Saturday Night Live just mocked Kamala Harris and Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/iQLXl1u2QG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2024

The skit also mocked Walz’s lie that he was in China during the Tiananmen Square massacre.

Moderator: Governor Walz, you also claimed that you were in Hong Kong during the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre when you were home in Minnesota. Can you explain that?

Walz: So I think what happened is….I went to Epcot. You can go around the whole world and I had a couple in Germany section…I thought I went to China. Anyway, I’m a knucklehead.

I Went To Epcot: “Why did you say you were in Honk Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre, when you were home in Minnesota?” Tim Walz got destroyed on SNL because of his disastrous debate performance against JD Vance. pic.twitter.com/ULj9iX9O76 — John Cremeans USA (@JohnCremeansUSA) October 6, 2024

SNL alum Dana Carvey also made a surprise appearance as fumbling Joe Biden.

You can watch the full skit here: