SATURDAY NIGHT LAUGH: Watch This Hilarious Viral Video of a Guy Losing His Mind Over Kamala’s Inability to Answer Questions

by

This man is a Twitter/X user who goes by the name Ace Smart.

In this video, which has gone viral with over a million views, Smart loses his mind over the inability of Kamala Harris to answer basic questions about policy despite having been in office as vice president for three and a half years.

He is specifically referring to the moment in the CNN town hall event this week where Harris was asked a policy question and responded by saying that she could not answer because she likes to study issues before taking a position.

Based on his Twitter/X feed, Smart appears to be a Trump supporter, so he is not disappointed in Harris, he is being critical of her.

His anger and animated delivery in the video works to great comic effect, he’s really funny.

NOTE: There are lots of four-letter words in this rant, so if you’re offended by cursing, you might want to skip this:

Other people on Twitter/X praised the video:

You really have to admire his passion. He speaks for a lot of people, too.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.