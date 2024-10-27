SATURDAY NIGHT LAUGH: Watch This Hilarious Viral Video of a Guy Losing His Mind Over Kamala’s Inability to Answer Questions

This man is a Twitter/X user who goes by the name Ace Smart.

In this video, which has gone viral with over a million views, Smart loses his mind over the inability of Kamala Harris to answer basic questions about policy despite having been in office as vice president for three and a half years.

He is specifically referring to the moment in the CNN town hall event this week where Harris was asked a policy question and responded by saying that she could not answer because she likes to study issues before taking a position.

Based on his Twitter/X feed, Smart appears to be a Trump supporter, so he is not disappointed in Harris, he is being critical of her.

His anger and animated delivery in the video works to great comic effect, he’s really funny.

NOTE: There are lots of four-letter words in this rant, so if you’re offended by cursing, you might want to skip this:

Yea I said it that woman is slow af pic.twitter.com/ZsOtZSmdI9 — Ace Smart (@ace225luv) October 24, 2024

You really have to admire his passion. He speaks for a lot of people, too.