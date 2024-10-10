In February 2023, the UN Security Council debated Russia’s request for a UN-led inquiry into the September 2022 explosions along the Nord Stream pipelines. The USA was “not interested” in an independent investigation of the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline, Russia charged at the UN Security Council. “The problem is that the Americans are simply lying”, said Russian Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

After the first round of discussions at the UN Security Council, Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said he has “the impression Western experts are not interested in an unbiased international investigation. This, of course, only aggravates our suspicions.” The United States has veto power in the Security Council and will presumably shoot down Russia’s resolution asking for an independent Nord Stream investigation.

“We have strong reasons to doubt the effectiveness, transparency, and impartiality of investigations that are being carried out under some national jurisdictions,” Nebenzya said at the time. “We do not see our partners being eager to cooperate.”

There was “proof that explosives had been planted” during a NATO exercise in June 2022, Nebenzya said, referring to the recent bombshell report by reporter Seymour Hersh claiming Washington was the culprit.

On Thursday, Russia announced it now has proof that the US and UK were involved in the Nord Stream gas pipeline sabotage.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said today,

“This evidence exists. As to whether we will publish it—which will also tell you what kind of evidence it is—that would depend on how the situation around the investigation unfolds,” Zakharova said.

“Because we have repeatedly offered cooperation to everyone, we did it both publicly and via the available legal channels between law enforcement agencies, we have contacted them repeatedly.

We supported these legal requests, both politically and publicly, and we received zero response.”

“Therefore, in my opinion, those who carry out the investigations abroad, in Germany—it has long been clear in Denmark and Sweden—but Germany must be interested in exchanging materials, in obtaining information from us, and in providing corresponding information to us,” the diplomat said. “And we were not simply ready for this—we insisted on this.”

“Moreover, we were ready to present everything that we have within the investigation under the UN aegis, on our initiative,” she pointed out. “But the West has blocked this as well.”