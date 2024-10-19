Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Arrested and Charged With Child Neglect, Possession of Meth, Domestic Abuse After 11 Month Old Found in Home Filed With Meth Pipes

Chelsea Belle O’Donnell, the eldest daughter of liberal talk show host and comedian Rosie O’Donnell, was arrested Thursday and charged with multiple felonies relating to child neglect and drug possession.

Per Fox, the charges include “possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer on Oct. 14.”

“The documents filed in the Wisconsin Supreme Court additionally listed that Chelsea was charged with felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, drug possession including THC and illegally obtained prescriptions, disorderly conduct and domestic abuse on Sept. 17,” Fox reports.

The arrest comes after police reportedly found Chelsea’s 11-month-old in a home surrounded by meth pipes.

According to In Touch Weekly, the home was also filled with “feces and garbage.”

Rosie O’Donnell’s rep told Fox News, “Sadly, this is not new for our family – Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade.”

“We are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease.”

Chelsea has a scheduled court appearance on November 7, 2024.