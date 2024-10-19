Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Arrested and Charged With Child Neglect, Possession of Meth, Domestic Abuse After 11 Month Old Found in Home Filed With Meth Pipes

by
Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter, Chelsea, 27, arrested on child neglect and drug charges

Chelsea Belle O’Donnell, the eldest daughter of liberal talk show host and comedian Rosie O’Donnell, was arrested Thursday and charged with multiple felonies relating to child neglect and drug possession.

Per Fox, the charges include “possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer on Oct. 14.”

“The documents filed in the Wisconsin Supreme Court additionally listed that Chelsea was charged with felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, drug possession including THC and illegally obtained prescriptions, disorderly conduct and domestic abuse on Sept. 17,” Fox reports.

The arrest comes after police reportedly found Chelsea’s 11-month-old in a home surrounded by meth pipes.

According to In Touch Weekly, the home was also filled with “feces and garbage.”

Per Oli London:

Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter ARRESTED and charged with child neglect.

Chelsea Belle O’Donnell was charged with child neglect after her 11 month old was found in a home filled with m**h pipes, feces and garbage.

Chelsea, 27, was charged with four felony counts of maintaining a d**g trafficking place, child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC.

She is the daughter of former liberal talk show host Rosie O’Donnell.

Rosie O’Donnell’s rep told Fox News, “Sadly, this is not new for our family – Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade.”

“We are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease.”

Chelsea has a scheduled court appearance on November 7, 2024.

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.