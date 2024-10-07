RNC Sues Fulton County Elections Director for Refusing to Hire Republican Poll Workers — Only 15 Republicans Hired Out of More than 800 Election Staff

The Republican National Committee (RNC), along with the Georgia Republican Party and the Fulton County Republican Party, has filed a lawsuit against Nadine Williams, the Director of Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections.

The lawsuit alleges that Williams intentionally excluded qualified Republican poll workers from the hiring process for the upcoming November 2024 election, hiring only 15 Republicans out of 804 total election staff.

The lawsuit, filed in Fulton County Superior Court, seeks an emergency writ of mandamus, demanding Williams immediately appoint the Republican poll workers that were submitted for consideration.

Under Georgia law, political parties are entitled to submit lists of qualified individuals to serve as poll workers, and election officials are required to ensure balanced representation from both parties at polling places.

However, according to the lawsuit, the RNC and its affiliates claim that Williams has outright ignored their lists, violating the state law meant to ensure fair elections.

Out of 62 qualified Republicans submitted to work on election day, only 6 were hired. Similarly, of the 45 Republicans who applied for early voting positions, a mere 9 were selected.

According to the filing:

“As of the date of filing this Application for Emergency Writ of Mandamus, RNC, GRP and Fulton GOP believe that a total of 62 individuals on their list have applied with Defendant to work on Election Day. However, Defendant has only hired 6 of these 62 qualified workers. A large percentage of these 62 qualified workers have never been contacted or have no idea of whether Defendant Williams intends to issue an order of appointment. Based upon information and belief, Defendant Williams has found that 12 of the 62 individuals that are willing to work on Election Day are qualified to work the elections. However, rather than issue an appointment, Defendant Williams has put these qualified poll workers “on reserve.” Defendant Williams has ostensibly placed the RNC, GRP and Fulton GOP’s list of qualified workers at the back of the line for Election Day work.”

Meanwhile, Williams allegedly contracted external staffing agencies, Dover Staffing, Inc. and Abacus Corporation, to fill hundreds of positions—none of which prioritized the Republicans on the submitted lists, according to the suit.

The contracts reportedly involve hiring 804 individuals—540 through Dover Staffing, Inc. and an additional 264 through Abacus Corporation—to assist in election management.

The plaintiffs allege that these actions represent a clear violation of Georgia election law and undermine the fairness of the election process.

The RNC claims that the exclusion of Republican poll workers from such a significant portion of the election workforce is a deliberate attempt to suppress conservative representation at the poll.