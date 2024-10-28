Republicans Lead in Early Voting in Three Key Swing States After President Trump Urges Supporters to Vote Early

With only eight days left till the presidential election, over 40.7 million Americans have already cast their ballots.

In previous years, Democrats have outperformed Republicans in early voting. However, after President Trump shared that his supporters should cast their ballots early, registered Republican voters have been outpacing Democrats in several key swing states.

CNN reported that Republicans outperform Democrats in early voting in Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina.

In Arizona, Republicans exceed Democrats by 43% to 35%.

In comparison, in 2020, Democrats led Republicans in early voting in Arizona by 41% to 34%.

Republicans lead Democrats in North Carolina 34% to 33%, a significant improvement from 2020, when Democrats led in early voting 38% to 30%.

Nevada shares the same story.

The Republicans lead in early voting by 39% to 35%, an improvement from 2020, when they had 35% of the early vote compared to the Democrats’ 41%.

LOOK:

MAJOR UPDATE: Republicans lead early voting in Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina. In 2020, Democrats Outperformed Republicans in Early voting in all three states In Pennsylvania, Republicans have improved by 10% compared to in 2020 The major shift comes as Trump has urged… pic.twitter.com/B90qBd6Jj7 — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) October 28, 2024

In Pennsylvania, Republicans trail Democrats in early voting by 30% to 59%, but Republicans have seen a 10% improvement in early voting from 2020.

Per CNN:

As of nine days before Election Day, more than 40.7 million Americans have already cast their ballots in the November election, either by mail or through early in-person voting, getting a head start on shaping the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. CNN is monitoring who is casting pre-election ballots in the 36 states that offer early voting, as well as how early voting numbers compare with four years ago, when pre-election voting reached historic levels during the Covid-19 pandemic. This page, updated daily, draws on data from Catalist, election officials and Edison Research. Democrats held a wide advantage over Republicans in early voting four years ago, but the gap could be narrower this time as top Republican officials urge supporters to embrace voting before Election Day on November 5.

Official numbers of early voters by party are unavailable for Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia.