REPORT: Puerto Rico Joke Hyped by Dems and Media Has Caused ‘ZERO CHANGE’ Among Pennsylvania Hispanics

Democrats and the media have spent three days hyperventilating over a joke about Puerto Rico that was made at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally.

They were hoping to use this as a way to erode support for Trump among Latino voters but it’s not going to work.

Pollsters have already been able to tell that this last minute campaign by the Democrats has had no effect.

The Washington Examiner reports:

‘Zero change’ among Pennsylvania Hispanics over Puerto Rico ‘joke’ A flippant “joke” about Puerto Rico told by a crude comedian at former President Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally has not changed any votes in the battleground of Pennsylvania despite hours of anti-Trump media and Harris campaign attacks. Cygnal pollster Brent Buchanan said that the outfit’s polling of Pennsylvania since the Sunday event showed no change in the Hispanic vote. “Puerto Ricans are one of the least Republican groups, so these comments are less likely to flip votes from Trump than they are to potentially activate votes against him,” he said in a morning memo. However, he added, “Our Pennsylvania data shows zero change among Hispanics in the presidential race in the state the past few days.”… The media and the Harris campaign, desperate for a vote-moving issue in the final week before Election Day, have seized on the comment from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe that the U.S. territory is “a floating island of garbage.”

CNN even went looking for Puerto Ricans in Pennsylvania to see if this has changed their votes but it didn’t work out for them.

CNN is asking Puerto Rican voters in Pennsylvania about Tony Hinchcliffe's joke, only to find out the propaganda isn't working. "When you hear comments like that, does that change your perspective about who might vote for?" "No." pic.twitter.com/p9VDdMMpbs — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 29, 2024

People can argue about whether or not the joke was in poor taste but it is not the election changing moment that Democrats and the media have tried to make it out to be. This was just another last minute attempt by the left to shift the momentum of the election. It failed.