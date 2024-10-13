REPORT: Police in Portland, Oregon Preparing for Riots and Violence on Election Night

Police in the city of Portland, Oregon are getting ready for potential violence and rioting on election night, no matter who wins.

It’s almost like rioting over politics has become a cherished tradition in the far left city. People in the city even rioted in 2020.

It’s sad that this kind of behavior has been allowed to become normal.

Portland police prepare crowd control team to deal with potential election night violence The Portland Police Bureau is preparing a Rapid Response Team to manage crowd control leading up to the election. The move comes amid growing concerns that Portland could face civil unrest similar to the riots seen during the 2020 and 2016 election cycles. Portland Police Chief Bob Day reinstated the team last June, and over 50 officers have been training monthly in preparation, according to KATU. One officer who volunteered for the team, Sarah Kerwin, emphasized her willingness to do so because of her commitment to protecting both citizens and officers. “I feel like we as an agency have grown a lot. And I feel like we adapt to a lot of things. When we train in scenarios we learn to adapt. Do we need bikes? Do we need shields? Do we not need to be there? I feel that is adaption. And I feel like as an organization we have done that very well,” she said. KATU reported that one example of these changes is the use of protective shields by law enforcement. These shields are designed to protect officers from projectiles thrown by rioters, including Molotov cocktails.

The far left riots no matter what happens.

The far-left rioted in Portland following the presidential elections in 2016 and 2020. 2016 was particularly violent because they were encouraged to do so by Democrats as revenge for an outcome they didn't accept. In 2020, they [Antifa] rioted because they were already in… https://t.co/8gG3pLkgIe — Andy Ngo ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2024

This is why I left Portland, Oregon. I am serious. It crazy how many protests the city allows. https://t.co/TvtSBEfFto — Scott Ford (@GreatScottFord) October 12, 2024

Best of luck to the law abiding citizens of Portland.