REPORT: Kamala Harris Tapes Interview with Raunchy “Call Her Daddy” Podcast as Victims of Hurricane Helene Drown on Her Watch

When you cannot hate Kamala Harris enough, she finds a way to make herself more unlikable and narcissistic.

The Gateway Pundit has extensively reported on the Harris-Biden regime’s deliberate neglect of the hundreds of Hurricane Helene victims. They are not only cruelly refusing aid to these primarily rural voters (who mostly oppose the Regime) but are also doling out billions of dollars to illegal aliens straight from FEMA’s budget.

Now, it has been revealed that Harris spent part of her time talking on one of the country’s most vulgar podcasts while these poor people cried out for help instead of doing her job trying to help in any way possible.

MxM news reported Friday that Harris recorded an episode of the unfortunately popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast even as she avoids questions from the media.

MxM News did not detail what topics the interview covered, but Harris almost certainly fear-mongered about abortion, Project 2025, and Trump being a ‘threat’ to democracy at various points. She certainly did not weigh in on important issues or receive tough questions.

The “Call Her Daddy podcast,” which is hosted by Alex Cooper, launched in 2018 and is extremely popular with Harris’s young female base. The podcast covers topics ranging from relationships, sex, and personal growth.

The titles for each episode perfectly encapsulate the raunchy content covered. include “The Gluck Gluck 9000,” “Nudes Never Die,” “Girls He F**ks vs. Girls He Dates,” and “Sext Me to Know It’s Real.”

More from MxM News:

The “Call Her Daddy” podcast, which Harris recorded this week, is infamous for episodes that delve into topics like the “Gluck Gluck 9000” oral sex technique and various relationship and dating hacks. The show’s tagline, “Exploiting their lives makes you feel better about yours,” encapsulates its explicit and often sensational content. With episode titles such as “Nudes Never Die,” the podcast generally caters to a younger audience with discussions far removed from the weighty issues currently facing the country.

Several far-left celebrities guests have appeared on “Call Her Daddy” including Miley Cyrus, Chelsea Handler, and John Mayer. So, it should not be surprising to see Harris add her name to the list.

Donald Trump Jr., President Trump’s eldest son, responded to the report of Harris appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in astonishment and anger.

“Americans are dying and this is how the sitting Vice President is spending her time!” he wrote.