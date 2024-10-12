REPORT: Growing Number of Minnesota Voters Who Supported Tim Walz in the Past Now Flipping to Trump

Many voters in rural Minnesota who have voted for Tim Walz in the past may now be going MAGA, according to recent reportage.

Is it possible that they have been turned off by Walz’s bizarre performance as Kamala’s running mate or are they just sick of the Biden/Harris economy like so many other Americans?

Either way, if Trump somehow manages to win Minnesota this year, the left will have a meltdown to end all meltdowns. It would also be a huge embarrassment to the Harris/Walz ticket, considering that Walz is the sitting governor of the state.

FOX News reports:

Rural Minnesotans who voted for Tim Walz 7 times may support Trump in November: report The people of rural Minnesota voted for Democrat Gov. Tim Walz six times for Congress, and once for governor, but times have changed, according to a new report. Residents of Albert Lea, Minnesota, a rural Midwest town of 18,000 in Freeborn County, seem to be abandoning their support for Walz, Politico reported Friday. “I don’t think Trump has ever been stronger in rural areas,” Terry Gjersvik, a local Democrat who lost his bid for a state house seat in 2018, told Politico. While Minnesota is not a key battleground state in the upcoming election, national and state polls show support for former President Trump in rural areas and small towns at around 60 percent or above. But, the Harris-Walz campaign is targeting those rural areas ahead of November’s election.

Dustin Grage, a columnist from Minnesota, notes that a local news outlet recently corrected a lie by Walz and says that the state is in play.

Tim Walz was just called out by one of Minnesota’s largest broadcasters for making false claims during his ‘60 Minutes’ interview. Polling has shown Trump within the margin of error. Minnesota is in play! pic.twitter.com/NsvQvAcEmg — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 9, 2024

Could it happen?

Wisconsin is the next to fall. After that will be either Minnesota or Virginia, with New Mexico next in line. With 3+ weeks left there's more than enough time to move Virginia into the Trump column. Youngkin gained more in that time frame than Trump needs right now. https://t.co/MLhnWSQBoD — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) October 11, 2024

If Trump won Minnesota, it would be a political earthquake.