Rep. Jim Clyburn ‘Concerned’ That Black Men Are Turning to Trump and Endorsing ‘Jim Crow 2.0.’ (VIDEO)

South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn has admitted he is “concerned” about growing numbers of black men turning to Donald Trump over Kamala Harris.

In an interview on CNN’s State of the Union, Clyburn suggested that any black person voting for Trump would be endorsing “Jim Crow 2.0”, a reference to the racial segregation that ended in the 1960’s.

He explained:

Yes, I am concerned about black men staying home or voting for Trump. But my concerns don’t tend to keep me from being energetic about this campaign because I was in Michigan campaigning and with Debbie last weekend, I thought I was swing through Michigan was very, very effective. I met with black men, I met with black religious leaders met black union leaders. And quite frankly, I think we had very frank and direct discussions. And I see and feel what I’m reading about in news reports. Yes. black men, like everybody else, want to know exactly what I can expect from a Harris administration and I’ve been very direct with them. I’ve also contrasted that with what they can expect from a Trump administration. We will expect Project 2025 to be a full blown policy in his administration. And what would that policy be, I described it on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. I’ve been describing it that way ever since. It will be Jim Crow 2.0.

WOW! Rep. James Clyburn says he is concerned that young black men will either stay home or vote for Donald J. Trump! Barack Obama had no effect. Everyone remembers his 8 years of lies.pic.twitter.com/hquuUyUan0 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 13, 2024

Clyburn, who is seen as an influential figure among black voters, made the remarks amid growing panic in Kamala Harris’s campaign that she is not attracting enough support from black men to carry her to victory.

According to recent polls, Trump and the GOP are making gains among black voters, particularly among the male demographic.

Earlier this week, former President Barack Obama told a group of volunteers in Pennsylvania that he was concerned about the lack of enthusiasm among black men for her campaign, a trend he blamed on misogyny.

“In our communities, we have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running,” he explained. “Now, I also want to say that it seems to be more pronounced with brothers.”

He continued: