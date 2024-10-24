Rep. Cory Mills Demands Biden-Harris Gestapo DOJ Investigate Kamala Harris for Potential Criminal Misconduct — Accuses Kamala of Using Official Authority to Interfere with 2024 Election

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) has formally requested the Biden-Harris Gestapo Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate Kamala Harris for potential criminal misconduct following a highly politicized press conference.

Mills is pointing to federal laws that prohibit any federal officer or employee from using their official authority to interfere with or influence an election—a line Harris crossed when she used the office of the Vice President to launch vicious attacks against Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, just 13 days before Election Day, Harris delivered a desperate three-minute unhinged tirade against Trump, invoking debunked smears and inflammatory rhetoric at the official residence of the Vice President, located at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., flanked by the official seal of the Vice President.

Harris wasted no time in seizing on the outrageous claim, stating that Trump wanted a military that was “loyal to him personally” and suggesting that he would use the military to target American citizens who opposed him.

Harris went as far as to accuse Trump of comparing himself to Hitler.

“We know what Donald Trump wants. He wants unchecked power. The question, in thirteen days, will be what do the American people want?” Kamala said.

In response, Rep. Mills sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, urging an immediate investigation into whether Harris violated federal law by using her official position to attack a political opponent.

Mills pointed out that while the Hatch Act, which prohibits the use of official resources for campaign purposes, does not apply in civil cases to the President and Vice President, criminal provisions still stand.

While Harris may be exempt from the Hatch Act, there could still be ethical concerns related to the misuse of her official position.

Mills’s letter, addressed to Garland, reads:

As you are likely aware, earlier today Vice President Kamala Harris gave what was billed as a “press conference” at the official VP residence. In the under three-minute speech VP Harris only made vicious political attacks on Republican Presidential Candidate and Former President, Donald J. Trump. After making multiple defamatory references to Hitler and claiming he would use the American military to go after American citizens, she concluded saying, “We know what Donald Trump wants. He wants unchecked power. The question, in thirteen days, will be what do the American people want?” While the Hatch Act, which prohibits using official resources to support partisan political campaigns, does not apply to the President and Vice President in civil provisions, it does not exempt them from criminal provisions. In Federal law, it is a crime for any federal officer or employee to “use his official authority for the purpose of interfering with, or affecting, the nomination or the election of any candidate for the office of President, Vice President, Presidential elector, Member of the Senate, Member of the House of Representatives.” Recognizing this concern and as Attorney General, you issued a strict prohibition to your political appointees from participating in campaign-related activities in any capacity. As Attorney General, you answer to the President, but your oath is to the Constitution and the laws of the United States. I ask that you investigate today’s questionless “press conference” as it appears to be a direct use of official authority to affect the upcoming election. Given the proximity to the election, the American people deserve timely answers.”