Rep. Byron Donalds Destroys Kamala Harris on Hurricane Response “She’s Cosplaying as a Leader” (Video)

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) has been on the ground helping his fellow Floridians in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Today I toured the devastation from Hurricane Milton in our community. I also met with @LaurenMeloFL & leaders from Cape Coral, Collier, Ft Myers, FMB, Lee, Marco Island, Naples, Sanibel @CollierEM @LeeEOC @insideFPL & @LCECSWFL. We are STRONG.

We will REBUILD.

We will PREVAIL. pic.twitter.com/D56l1WQIif — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) October 10, 2024

On Thursday, Donalds joined Newsmax to discuss the abject failure of the Biden-Harris administration for hurricane-ravaged communities.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on the Harris-Biden regime’s deliberate neglect of Hurricane Helene victims while providing billions of dollars to illegal aliens straight from FEMA’s budget.

According to FEMA’s own reports, the Shelter and Services Program allocated $364 million in the 2023 fiscal year and another staggering $650 million for 2024 to provide shelter, food, healthcare, and even hotel accommodations for noncitizen migrants.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday that two volunteers have accused Harris of using the North Carolina National Guard to load a C-17 full of supplies for a photo-op knowing full well the life-saving supplies would never reach the victims.

Donalds joined Rob Finnerty on Newsmax and destroyed Harris for ‘cosplaying” leadership.

Rob Finnerty: Joe Biden says Congress needs to return to Washington. Earlier this week, the Biden administration approved $157 million for Lebanon, who, by the way, Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon is at war with Israel. We’ve given Lebanon this year alone $385 million. I don’t know where that money is coming from.

Does Congress need to go back to Washington to make sure that FEMA has the funding that it needs, or can Joe Biden do that and solve that problem with a stroke of a pen?

Rep. Donalds: No, he can do that with a stroke of a pen. There’s about $20 billion, as I understand it, in the Disaster Recovery Fund right now. Those resources are plenty for FEMA to carry out its mission.

I think the reason why they’re grasping for straws is because this administration, like in so many other times, has been a disaster in terms of response to the crisis. That is the failure of the Kamala Harris-Joe Biden administration.

If you look at how Kamala Harris has handled herself, basically trying to push her way into disaster preparedness and probably really nobody asked her to do that, she basically distracted our mayors to shoot a campaign video of her, trying to demonstrate that she’s leading.

She’s demonstrating that she’s cosplaying as a leader as opposing to following what Governor DeSantis is doing, which is just leading and not worrying about the campaign commercials.

That’s the kind of stuff that’s really disgusting when you realize that people’s lives are on the line. And then when these storms do come in Florida, we’re Republicans and Democrats.

