RED WAVE? 63 of 67 Pennsylvania Counties Have Shifted Republican Since 2020

The massive crowd for Trump’s return to Butler, Pennsylvania this weekend may be a sign of something bigger. The Keystone State has moved significantly to the right over the last four years.

The combination of economic hardship brought on by the Biden/Harris administration and the hard work of conservative activists like Scott Presler has flipped a majority of Pennsylvania counties to Republican.

63 of 67 counties in Pennsylvania have shifted Republican since 2020 REGISTER TO VOTE: https://t.co/amHQYqcBgM https://t.co/wrSy8OIDza — ALX (@alx) October 3, 2024

Townhall reports:

A Major Red Wave Is Coming to Pennsylvania A significant red wave is looking to hit the historically blue state of Pennsylvania as more and more voters shift to identify as Republican. Less than a month before the 2024 election, Democrats are losing ground in swing states needed to secure the White House win. Following President Joe Biden’s exit from the race, Democrats have relied heavily on enthusiasm to take them to victory at the polls. However, that “enthusiasm” has died down significantly for them. Considered to be a must-win state for Harris, polls show the odds of her securing enough votes are diminishing. In 2020, Biden won the state by less than 81,000 votes, and since then, the Democratic Party has lost 295,182 registered voters. This means Vice President Kamala Harris has to exceed significantly in that state compared to Biden. “Given how close 2020 was, she can’t have any bad news — neither side can — we know, especially in Pennsylvania, which I think will be the state that decides it,” Paul Sracic, a political scientist at Youngstown State University, said.

One recent report even showed Trump making gains in the deep blue city of Philadelphia.

A recent poll from Trafalgar/Insider Advantage has Trump up in Pennsylvania by over two points.

Trump has won Pennsylvania before and he can certainly do it again.