Rapper/Podcaster Who Sent Black Associate to Cover Trump Rally on Long Island Says He Felt ‘No Racism Whatsoever’ (VIDEO)

A rapper and podcaster named Lord Jamar recently appeared on the ‘Art of Dialogue’ podcast and described how he sent one of his associates, who is black, to cover the recent Donald Trump rally on Long Island and that the man experienced ‘no racism whatsoever’ from Trump supporters.

He said that the only negativity the man did experience was from the leftists who were there to protest the event.

This all fuels the trend we are seeing that black men are moving to Trump. Everything this man says here makes sense.

FOX News has details:

“Let’s keep it real a n—- like Trump. First of all, there was no wars when Trump was in – was the president, how about that? There was no wars going on while Trump was president. This mother—— was doing gangster s— to n—– like in the Taliban showing them pictures of their house from a satellite,” he said. Jamar summarized the Trump presidency’s message to them as “Touch a hair on an American’s head we going to bomb the s— out of your crib. For 18 months after that no American was touched.” He also mentioned a time he sent someone to go interview people at a packed Trump rally in Long Island, and the stark contrast between the Trump supporters versus the anti-Trump protesters outside. “He said as a Black man he felt no racism whatsoever out there, he was – they actually like… brought him in type of s—, you know what I mean? Like, he felt welcomed to be there by the people that was there,” he said. “Who he didn’t feel welcomed by were the demonstrators that were against Trump, they were the ones looking at him like ‘Oh! What are you doing over there!?’”

Watch the clip:

A black man’s experience at a Trump rally.. Honestly, it blows my mind how the Republican candidate who has gotten the most minority support of any Republican since like 1960 is still being called racist in the media. It’s absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/WR3xnEYXOV — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 15, 2024

In another clip from the same appearance, he describes why Kamala Harris is falling apart:

Damn. Dude killed the whole narrative. A must watch. Please share. pic.twitter.com/NwqPlDphpU — Sowell Goodman (@BettrCallSowell) October 15, 2024

None of this is news to Trump supporters, especially if they have ever attended a Trump rally. There is no racism and never was. It’s still gratifying to hear it from someone who may be new to supporting Trump.