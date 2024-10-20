Radical Leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar Admits Democrats Want to Win so They Can Pack the U.S. Supreme Court (VIDEO)

by
Radical Democrat Ilhan Omar wants to remake the Supreme Court

Radical leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota recently admitted that Democrats plan to pack the U.S. Supreme Court if they win the election.

The nation’s highest court has become an obsession of hatred for Democrats ever since Trump added three justices during his first term. Even though the court is a co-equal branch of government with Congress and the Executive Branch, Democrats in the House and Senate have repeatedly vowed to pack the court and impose term limits on justices who have lifetime appointments.

Bear in mind, these are the same people who call Trump a threat to democracy.

Ilhan Omar is coming right out and admitting their intentions. She recently tweeted:

We need to radically reform the broken Supreme Court. That starts with:

– Expanding the number of Justices
– A binding, enforceable code of ethics
– Imposing term limits

Watch her video:

People on Twitter/X responded to her message, saying that Democrats are the real threat here:

The radical left is the true threat to the Constitution and democracy.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

