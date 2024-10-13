Race Huckster Implies Had He Lived in Gaza, He Might Have Participated in the October 7th Attacks (Video)

According to Fox News, so-called race activist and leftist author Ta-Neishi Coates admitted to not being above participating in the October 7th massacre had he lived in Gaza.

Coates joined well-known DEI and race hoax promoter told Trever Noahs on his podcast and shared, “I haven’t said this out loud, but I think about it a lot. Were I 20 years old, born into Gaza, which is a giant open-air jail, and what I mean by that is if my father is a fisherman and he goes too far out into the sea, he might be shot. Yeah. By somebody off, you know, the side of Israeli boats,”

He continued, “If my mother picks the olive trees and she gets too close to the wall, she might be shot. If my little sister has cancer and she needs treatment because there are no facilities to do that in Gaza, and I don’t get the right permit, she might die.”

“And I grow up under that oppression and that poverty and the wall comes down., am I also strong enough or even constructed in such a way where I say this is too far?”

“I don’t know that I am.”

He is, of course, referring to the indiscriminate slaughter of civilian men, women and children, the use of rape as a tool of war and the capture of hostages that occured on October 7th in Israel.

As reported at The Gateway Pundit, this racist and apparently pro-terrorist individual has been treated with kid gloves and promoted by the mainstream media.

CBS host Tony Dokoupil was forced into a Mao struggle session after being chastised for his interview with Coates.

Dokoupil suggested that Coates’s book skews heavily anti-Israel, left out key elements of the conflict and political complexities, and reads like something you would find in “the backpack of an extremist.”

Based on his remarks on Trevor’s podcast, Dokoupil was on to something.

Watch: