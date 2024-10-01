Queen Camilla Forced Ailing King Charles Not To Meet with Estranged Prince Harry During His London Visit: REPORT

The controversy is back in town.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is visiting his homeland for a series of charity events — most recently presenting a WellChild Award at yesterday night’s ceremony.

And with him, come the rumors, the leaks to the press – now about his relationship with his father’s new wife.

When it comes to the constant tensions with Queen Camilla, it appears to be a juvenile over-attachment on his part to the image of his late mother Lady Diana Spencer, and part of Harry’s relentless undermining of his father’s reign.

The estranged son claimed in his book ‘Spare’ that his stepmother leaked stories about the royal family to the media ‘to maintain her image and boost her popularity’.

Harry wrote, ‘I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar’.

Camilla has reportedly been left ‘hurt’ after Prince Harry called her a ‘villain’ and ‘dangerous’ in his memoir.

Harry wrote that both he and his brother William begged Charles not to marry Camilla amid fears she would be a ‘wicked stepmother’.

On the one time he met his father this year, after it was announced that the King was fighting cancer, he said that meeting Camilla — referred to as the ‘other woman’ in his book — was like an ‘injection’, writing: ‘close your eyes and you won’t even feel it’.

So, now, as Harry visits London, Queen Camilla has reportedly put her foot down and urged King Charles to avoid meeting up with him.

New York Post reported:

“Camilla has reportedly advised her cancer-stricken husband to steer clear of his younger son this time around in an effort to avoid unnecessary stress during his health battle, her pal has told the Daily Beast.

‘[Camilla] has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy’, her friend told the outlet. ‘The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry’.”

Camilla is said to want Charles to be well enough to travel to Australia later this month.

“The monarch, 75, has only seen Harry once this year, when the duke flew to the UK in February after hearing of his father’s cancer diagnosis.”

Charles is eager to bury the hatchet with Harry both for personal reasons, as well as to ease pressure on the monarchy.

“’The king has an instinctive impulse toward Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that’, the source said.

‘He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy’.”

