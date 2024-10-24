Putin Denies Accusations that Trump Has Secret Ties or Contacts with Russia are Fake “Complete Nonsense”

Back on January 11, 2017 when the infamous and slanderous Steele Dossier was first published by Buzzfeed and CNN we called it out for what it was – a complete bucket of BS.

Here is our first recorded reaction to the report that was being pushed by the entire American legacy media to slander President-Elect Donald Trump.

Here is the latest Fake News lie:

They actually believe this crap—

Trump partook in “golden showers” in Russia with prostitutes on a bed Obama once slept on… Russia then blackmailed Trump, not by asking for money or influence in his business deals, but by forcing him to run for president against all odds and win? Here is the story that the CIA and idiots in the FAKE NEWS Media are pushing on America–

Here’s what they want us to believe — Let’s recount:

(Image from the leaked report)

** Obama has a meeting in Russia.

** Trump flies to Russia, finds out the hotel room Obama stayed in, and books it.

** Trump finds at least two hookers and invites them to Obama’s former hotel suite.

** Trump instructs the hookers to PISS ON THE BED because he hates Obama so much.

** Little did Trump know Putin had the entire room outfitted with video cameras.

** The Russian government now has video proof of Trump watching hookers PISS on a bed.

** Russian government tells Trump they will release the video if he does not run for president.

** Trump runs for president and against all odds and WINS the White House. And no one questioned this report?

Seriously?

The entire American mainstream media ran with this disgusting lie against President Trump for several years knowing it was complete rubbish. They even forced Donald Trump through a Special Counsel to look at these complete lies meant to destroy President Trump in his first term.

The country later found out that Hillary Clinton had funded the report, Democrats and the intelligence community were in on it, and even several dirty Republicans like John McCain, Paul Ryan, and others were in on it.

NEVER FORGET THIS!

Never forget what these nasty dirty liars did to Donald Trump and this country.

It was the biggest scam ever perpetrated on the American people. There are still clueless idiots out there that still believe this nonsense.

On Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin told attendees at the BRICS 2024 Conference in Kazan, Russia that the accusations that Trump has ties or contacts with Russia are “complete nonsense.”

JUST IN: Russian President Putin says the United States’ accusations that Donald Trump has connections to Russia are fake. “This is complete nonsense. There has never been any ties or connections between myself and Mr. Trump.” pic.twitter.com/wjscweIESb — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) October 24, 2024

How sad is it that Putin is more honest than many in our own government and the the entire American legacy media!

Putin also said Russia was ready to normalize relations with The United States under a new administration?

Do you think the Deep State will allow it?