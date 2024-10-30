Puerto Rican Trump Supporters Hold Massive Caravan Rally in Support of President Trump

Hundreds of Trump supporters held a caravan rally for President Trump in Puerto Rico this weekend.

Via Karli Bonne and LEXIT:

TRUMP Caravan in Puerto Rico !!!

Let’s go!!! Puerto Ricans for Trump pic.twitter.com/na74V7mLzZ — LEXIT (@LexitMovement1) October 29, 2024

Nelson Albino organized the rally.

I’m who organized the caravan and the one with the flag on the car pic.twitter.com/M9XDNPYczV — Nelson R. Albino (@NelsonRAlbino) October 29, 2024

Nelson is running for state senate in Puerto Rico.

Kamala’s supporters in the mainstream media were aghast on Sunday when a shock comedian cracked a crude joke about Puerto Rico being a floating island of garbage.

This is the same leftist media that hurls daily insults at Trump supporters, the latest being that Trump supporters are Nazis.

Joe Biden went a step further and called all Trump supporters “garbage” one week before the presidential election.

How disgusting.