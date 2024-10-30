Puerto Rican Trump Supporters Hold Massive Caravan Rally in Support of President Trump

by
Hundreds of Trump supporters held a caravan rally in Puerto Rico this weekend.

Hundreds of Trump supporters held a caravan rally for President Trump in Puerto Rico this weekend.

Via Karli Bonne and LEXIT:

Nelson Albino organized the rally.

Nelson is running for state senate in Puerto Rico.

Kamala’s supporters in the mainstream media were aghast on Sunday when a shock comedian cracked a crude joke about Puerto Rico being a floating island of garbage.

This is the same leftist media that hurls daily insults at Trump supporters, the latest being that Trump supporters are Nazis.

Joe Biden went a step further and called all Trump supporters “garbage” one week before the presidential election.

How disgusting.

BREAKING: WOW! Joe Biden Sabotages Kamala Harris, Refers to Millions of President Trump’s Supporters as “Garbage” (VIDEO)

Thanks for sharing!
