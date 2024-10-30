Puerto Rican Trump Supporters Hold Massive Caravan Rally in Support of President Trump

Hundreds of Trump supporters held a caravan rally for President Trump in Puerto Rico this weekend.
Via Karli Bonne and LEXIT:
TRUMP Caravan in Puerto Rico !!!
Let’s go!!! Puerto Ricans for Trump pic.twitter.com/na74V7mLzZ
— LEXIT (@LexitMovement1) October 29, 2024
Nelson Albino organized the rally.
I’m who organized the caravan and the one with the flag on the car pic.twitter.com/M9XDNPYczV
— Nelson R. Albino (@NelsonRAlbino) October 29, 2024
Nelson is running for state senate in Puerto Rico.
Kamala’s supporters in the mainstream media were aghast on Sunday when a shock comedian cracked a crude joke about Puerto Rico being a floating island of garbage.
This is the same leftist media that hurls daily insults at Trump supporters, the latest being that Trump supporters are Nazis.
Joe Biden went a step further and called all Trump supporters “garbage” one week before the presidential election.
How disgusting.
BREAKING: WOW! Joe Biden Sabotages Kamala Harris, Refers to Millions of President Trump’s Supporters as “Garbage” (VIDEO)