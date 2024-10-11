Prosecutors Say New Evidence Found in Marilyn Manson’s Sexual Abuse Case

It’s been years since the investigations against Brian Warner, who became known under his shocking persona ‘Marilyn Manson’, began.

The singer, who is in his fifties, has faced accusations – and investigations – over alleged instances of rape, sexual assault and torture.

These troubling allegations come from at least a dozen women, including his former fiancé, actor Evan Rachel Wood.

Now, it arises that prosecutors are investigating ‘new leads’ about ‘Marilyn Manson’ — and they reportedly expect to decide ‘soon’ on whether the goth rocker will face charges.

New York Post reported:

“Specialist sex crimes prosecutors are still ‘carefully reviewing new leads and additional evidence that continue to come to our attention’, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in an update to the case Wednesday.

‘New evidence has emerged within the last few weeks, adding to an already extensive case file presented to our office by the [Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department]’, the DA said.

‘It is our office’s responsibility to ensure that we have a complete picture of the admissible evidence available before making a filing decision’, he added.”

Gascón anticipates making ‘a filing decision’ soon, and promised to provide an update when that time comes.

Officers with the DA’s office are meeting with the the alleged victims, and to have remained in contact with them throughout the investigation.

Gascón said he refused requests from some of the alleged victims to meet personally, as it would be ‘inappropriate’ until a decision on possible charges has been made.

“After that, ‘I look forward to meeting with the victims to discuss how my office can continue to support them’, the DA said.”

Manson’s home was raided by Law Enforcement back in 2021 after several women accused him of sexual abuse.

This prompted his record label to drop him as a consequence.

Manson vehemently denies the accusations, but it is known that he has settled ‘at least two such lawsuits’.

One of the accusers was ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Esmé Bianco. She filed a lawsuit against the singer alleging he ‘sexually, physically and emotionally abused her’.

“Manson [allegedly] deprived Bianco of food and sleep, locked her in a bedroom, whipped her, gave her electric shocks and threatened to enter her room and rape her during the night while they were dating in 2011, she claimed in a 2021 court filing.”

One of the accusers was ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Esmé Bianco. She filed a lawsuit against the singer alleging he ‘sexually, physically and emotionally abused her’.

“Manson [allegedly] deprived Bianco of food and sleep, locked her in a bedroom, whipped her, gave her electric shocks and threatened to enter her room and rape her during the night while they were dating in 2011, she claimed in a 2021 court filing.”

Manson denied the allegations, calling Bianco’s claims ‘untrue’ and ‘meritless’ that turned consensual relationships ‘into twisted tales that bear no resemblance to reality’.

Manson settled with Bianco in 2023.

Manson also settled another case that same year with a woman, later revealed to be Bianca Allaine Kyne, who claimed he orally and vaginally raped her, starting when she was just 16-years-old back in 1995.