PROJECTION: Former Obama Adviser Claims Trump is Going to Try to ‘Steal’ the 2024 Election

Jim Messina, a former adviser and campaign manager for Barack Obama recently told Jen Psaki of MSNBC that Trump is going to try to ‘steal’ the 2024 election.

Is that kind of language allowed now? Democrats and the media have been saying for years that this kind of talk is dangerous and a unique threat to democracy.

Of course, the upside to this story is that it shows that the left knows they are losing. They wouldn’t be saying this if they believed they were ahead.

The Hill reported:

Former Obama adviser: ‘Trump is going to try to steal’ election Messina argued Trump has shown what he will do after the election by filing various lawsuits in battleground states that target early voting and voter rolls. “That is a precursor to what they are going to do after the election. They are going to try to set up a way to steal this election to get some of these crazy cases to their favorite United States Supreme Court,” Messina said… As the campaign is nearing its end and Election Day is just more than two weeks away, Trump has ratcheted up the intensity of his rhetoric, including saying he would use military force to go after his enemies. In a statement to The Hill, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung argued Messina and Democrats are worried about losing the race. “Jim Messina is a punk and a has-been who nobody listens to because he hasn’t evolved with the times,” Cheung said. “Kamala and the Democrats are clearly scared of the momentum President Trump has so they are preparing their excuses already.”

People can see right through this.

Translation: We know we're losing. — Tesp (@Therealtesp) October 22, 2024

Told you yesterday – watch for multiple outlets/spokespersons beginning to pre-float the idea that questioning election results is not a terrible threat to democracy but good actually. This is number two. — KeepCalmAndDrawl ☦️ (@FormerlyFormer) October 22, 2024

Welp, the Democrats think they’re going to lose. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) October 22, 2024

If Trump wins, we will hear more talk like this from Democrats. You can take that to the bank.