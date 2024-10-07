Private Helicopter Mission Delivers 500,000 Pounds of Supplies Near Asheville, North Carolina (Video)

As the Biden-Harris regime continues to utterly fail Americans devastated by Hurricane Helene, their fellow citizens continue to step up to help their neighbors.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on the regime’s deliberate neglect of Hurricane Helene’s victims while passing out billions of dollars to illegal aliens straight from FEMA’s budget while offering a paltry $750 to American citizens.

Adam Smith was concerned when he was unable to contact his daughter and her mother after the hurricane. He told WRAL News that he drove 18 hours from Texas and finally reached them using a private helicopter.

After reuniting with his family, Smith organized a private helicopter mission, Savage Operations Center, to deploy privately owned helicopters and volunteer pilots to deliver aid to those trapped and isolated in the mountains of North Carolina.

WRAL News reports:

Smith told WRAL News he started the operation when he couldn’t get in touch with his daughter and her mother. He drove 18 hours from Texas to find his family, ultimately getting on a private helicopter to be reunited with them. Using privately-owned helicopters and volunteer pilots, Savage Operations is using 150 volunteers to deliver supplies to people trapped and isolated in the mountains. Already 500,000 pounds of supplies have been delivered. ****** Thirty helicopters touched down in a single day this week to deliver food, water and supplies.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Smith (@savagefreedoms)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Smith (@savagefreedoms)

In addition to Smith’s impressive work, The Mountain Mule Packer Ranch, based in North Carolina, is using its mules to deliver supplies to the stranded residents of Black Mountain and Swannanoa.

The Gateway Pundit has also reported on the work of the all-volunteer Cajun Navy, which is continuing to provide immediate rescue and relief.

Although Joe Biden has told suffering Americans that the Biden-Harris administration has “given them all we have,” American citizens are the ones doing the real work.