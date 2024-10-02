Priest and Conservative Commentator Calvin Robinson Left Insane Britain for the US – Now, He Warns Americans To Hold Fast to Their Culture and Values

British Anglican Catholic priest and conservative commentator Calvin Robinson is an outspoken man who rejects Communism, critical race theory, gender insanity, wokeism, the European Union, and all these other modern perversions of our values.

He left the British insanity behind for America and settled in Michigan, where he leads a parish ministry.

Now, Robinson is issuing a stark warning to Americans about the direction he sees the U.S. could be heading

The New York Post reported:

“’Please don’t do what we [British] did’, he warned Americans in an interview with The Christian Post. ‘Please don’t just sit back and let the liberals deteriorate the rest of everything that you know and love’.”

Robinson alerted that spiritual and political forces had undermined British and Christian values in his home country, and he sees the same trends happening in the United States as well.

“’Be careful. American culture is a fantastic culture. Hold on to it, promote it, encourage it. If you want to become multicultural and let other cultures in, that’s something you have to consider. But do not give it up to the detriment of your own’, he pleaded.”

Robinson criticized the British government, who he said ‘seems to have imploded and entirely lost its common sense’ for threatening to imprison citizens it deemed guilty of sharing inflammatory social media posts about the recent riots while simultaneously releasing dangerous criminals from facilities to aid with the problem of overcrowding.

The priest feels the UK is on the precipice of a ‘civil war’ over its commitment to ‘diversity’ and multiculturalism and believes that far-left ideologies in The Church of England undermined the influence of Christianity in England.

“’The Church of England has become very liberal in terms of divorce, sex outside marriage, same-sex relationships, transgenderism’, Robinson told the outlet. ‘And every time the Church tries to be more inclusive, it actually becomes more exclusive to Christianity and to Christian values, and more inclusive to worldly values and just further plummets that downward trajectory. It’s a great shame’, he said.”

Robinson now fears America is on the same path in following these trends but trusts God to be in control.

“’I don’t despair at all’, he said. ‘Despair is a sin. There’s no sense in despairing. As I say, empires rise and fall. So as this empire — the British Empire, or Western civilization — as it falls, it’s our duty to think big picture and remember that God has a plan, and He only permits things for a reason’.”

Speaking with Fox News, Robinson has said that liberalism was ‘the greatest threat to [Christianity]’, even worse than Islam.