President Trump Will Sit Down with Podcaster Joe Rogan Today in Historic Interview – Kamala Harris Turned Down Invite… Obviously Couldn’t Handle It

President Trump will sit down for an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan today on Spotify.

Rogan boasts an audience of 15.7 million followers – greater than the population of any of the six battleground states this year. Rogan also has 17.5 YouTube subscribers and 19.3 million Instagram followers.

The Trump-Rogan interview will be recorded today at Joe Rogan’s Austin, Texas studio. No broadcast time has been announced.

Kamala Harris turned down the invitation to sit with Joe Rogan for an interview.

It obviously would be too much for her to handle. We all know that.

Kamala will instead hold a rally with Beyonce in Texas hoping that the singer will bring in a crowd for the struggling and unserious Democrat.

