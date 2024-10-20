President Trump Takes the Stage in Latrobe, Pennsylvania to Thunderous Applause: “Your Vote Will Decide Whether We Give Up on America or Whether we Save America” (VIDEO)

President Trump took the stage in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday to a massive crowd of Patriots who welcomed him with enthusiasm.

President Trump told the crowd that voting is crucial to a Trump victory and said that it will determine whether or not America will survive.

“Your vote will decide whether we give up on America or whether we save America. It is the most important election you are ever gonna have,” Trump said.

President Trump also told the crowd that the Harris/Biden regime has been targeting Catholics.

“That administration has been persecuting Catholics, it’s been persecuting Catholics. I don’t know why, persecuting a lot of people, persecuting politicians,” Trump said.

“It happens in third world countries in banana republics. They go after, it’s called weaponization. They weaponize their justice departments,” Trump said of what the Harris/Biden regime is doing.

President Trump gave hope to the American people telling them that the United States will be restored to an era of prosperity and strength.

“With your support, we’ll bring back our nation’s strength, dominance, prosperity and pride. We are gonna do it. This will be America’s new golden age. One hundred years from now the Presidential election of 2024 will be looked upon as America’s greatest victory. I hope that’s true,” Trump said.

“The finish line is finally in sight. After four horrendous years, Kamala Harris can’t say one thing that she’d do differently,” Trump continued.

“If you vote for me, I will end inflation, I will bring jobs back to our country, will flood, will flood our shores with companies and jobs. We’ll seal our borders immediately,” Trump declared.

