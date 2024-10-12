President Trump Speaks in Las Vegas at Hispanic Roundtable Discussion with Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue: “We Have Freedom,” “And If We Don’t Get it Back, We Are Going to Lose This Country” (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke at a Hispanic roundtable discussion in Las Vegas at the “America’s Future” tour. The conversation centered on the hope that President Trump brings to the United States regarding economic prosperity and no new wars. In contrast, the Harris-Biden regime has worked to intentionally destroy America with open borders and inflation.

President Trump has reached out to the Latino community and has received tremendous support for his tireless efforts to improve the economy and the country for everyone.

NOW: President Trump arrives at Hispanic Roundtable in Las Vegas, Nevada pic.twitter.com/hq9bgXVAb7 — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 12, 2024

Republican Congresswoman Maya Flores talked about her father becoming a Trump supporter.

“In 2020, he voted Republican for the first time. And he voted for President Trump because under his administration, his trucking company was thriving,” Flores said.

Fmr. Congresswoman Mayra Flores @MayraFloresTX34 shares story of how her father became a Trump supporter pic.twitter.com/R2QjexGkUa — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 12, 2024

Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue talked about how life was better under President Trump.

“We have freedom. We take it for granted. And if we don’t get it back, we are going to lose this country and that’s why we are sitting next to the greatest President of our time, Donald J. Trump,” Unanue said.

Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue @BobGOYA1 discusses the difference between life under President Trump, life under Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/3SX6JuMWz6 — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 12, 2024

President Trump called out Kamala for not taking action in her term as Vice President.

“Why didn’t you do it? You had almost four years to do it, but she’s worse than Biden, I’m telling you. He’s more intelligent than her, can you believe this?” Trump said.

