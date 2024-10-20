President Trump Speaks at Lancaster, Pennsylvania Town Hall, Says He Will Get Energy Costs Down for Everyone by 50 Percent (VIDEO)

President Trump took the stage to a very enthusiastic crowd at a town hall meeting in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Trump was introduced by moderator Sage Steele.

Watch:

President Trump introduced by Sage Steele @sagesteele at Lancaster, PA town hall pic.twitter.com/dJLyExEiWn — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 20, 2024

President Trump took questions from the crowd and gave them hope with confident answers regarding his policies.

He told the crowd that he will protect social security benefits.

“People on fixed income have been decimated by the Biden and Harris regime,” Trump said.

“I think we had the greatest inflation just about, in the history of our country,” Trump said.

“We are gonna do a lot of things, for one thing no tax on social security benefits for seniors,” Trump declared.

Watch:

President Trump also talked about the importance of bringing down energy costs for all Americans including businesses.

“We will get your energy bill, everybody in the audience, including businesses, down by 50 percent, from one year from when we take office. And when that happens everything else is gonna follow,” Trump said.

Watch:

THE CROWD LOVES HEARING ENERGY COSTS WILL BE COMING DOWN 50% WITHIN 1 YEAR OF @REALDONALDTRUMP TAKING OFFICE!@sagesteele WATCH & CHAT:https://t.co/AvPQ8JQ9E6 pic.twitter.com/yl09vamnqN — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 20, 2024

President Trump told the crowd that the job of being President is dangerous considering how many Presidents were either assassinated or nearly assassinated.

“If you think about it, you know you had Lincoln and Kennedy and McKinley and this and that. Or get shot at, many shot at, Reagen and Ford. This is a very dangerous profession, but I wouldn’t change it for anything because we’re gonna turn our country around, we’re gonna turn our country around and we’re do it, we’re gonna do it fast,” Trump said.

Watch: