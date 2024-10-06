President Trump Records Message that Plays at Jason Aldean Concert in Georgia on Saturday Night – Crowd Goes Nuts!

by

On Saturday, President Trump made his historic return to Butler Farm Show Inc., the rally venue where would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks shot multiple rounds into the crowd from an unsecured rooftop and hit President Trump in the ear.

Had President Trump not turned his head left toward the big screen, which showed a chart of illegal immigration when he left office vs. when Biden and Kamala took over and opened the border, he’d have been killed by a headshot. “It was an act of God. I was very lucky,” said Trump.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, thousands upon thousands turned out to see President Trump’s return to Butler. An estimated 70,000 supporters were in attendance last night in Butler, PA.

Elon Musk, VP running mate J.D. Vance and his son Eric Trump were a few of the big names who joined President Trump at the Butler rally.

Then last night this happened.

President Trump makes a surprise appearance at the Jason Aldean concert in Macon, Georgia. Trump prerecorded a video that played on the big screen. The crowd loved it – Karaxlewisdaily on TikTok screengrab

Country music star Jason Aldean held a concert in Macon, Georgia.

President Trump pre-recorded a video that played at the Jason Aldean concert in Macon, Georgia.

The crowd went NUTS!

Georgia LOVES Trump!

Video via Alex Bruesewitz and Karli Bonne.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

