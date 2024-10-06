President Trump Records Message that Plays at Jason Aldean Concert in Georgia on Saturday Night – Crowd Goes Nuts!

On Saturday, President Trump made his historic return to Butler Farm Show Inc., the rally venue where would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks shot multiple rounds into the crowd from an unsecured rooftop and hit President Trump in the ear.

Had President Trump not turned his head left toward the big screen, which showed a chart of illegal immigration when he left office vs. when Biden and Kamala took over and opened the border, he’d have been killed by a headshot. “It was an act of God. I was very lucky,” said Trump.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, thousands upon thousands turned out to see President Trump’s return to Butler. An estimated 70,000 supporters were in attendance last night in Butler, PA.

Elon Musk, VP running mate J.D. Vance and his son Eric Trump were a few of the big names who joined President Trump at the Butler rally.

Then last night this happened.

Country music star Jason Aldean held a concert in Macon, Georgia.

President Trump pre-recorded a video that played at the Jason Aldean concert in Macon, Georgia.

The crowd went NUTS!

Georgia LOVES Trump!

Video via Alex Bruesewitz and Karli Bonne.