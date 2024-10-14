President Trump with Maria Bartiromo: Biden-Harris Hurricane Response was ‘Absolutely Terrible’ (Video)

President Donald Trump joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures and did not mince words about the Biden-Harris administration’s abject failure in its response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

President Donald Trump: And the other issue that’s really big, I think, is how badly they’ve done with North Carolina, parts of Georgia.

When you look at what’s happened, and Florida we’ll see what’s happening there. I think we got a little bit lucky in the sense that it was bad, but it wasn’t as bad as they thought. And a lot of governors have done a good job.

But the response from the White House has been absolutely terrible.

Her response has been terrible, so bad that they didn’t even want…I see Ron didn’t want her in Florida. They said, Just don’t even come here. So I think we’re doing really well.

Maria Bartiromo: And of course, President Biden is blaming you for this bad response to these hurricanes, and the White House is calling it all misinformation.

President Donald Trump: They blame me for everything. It’s okay. When you look at our numbers, when you look at our economy, when you look at our job numbers, every single chart that you put up, we beat them by numbers that nobody’s ever seen. We had the best economy in history. We had the best job numbers in history, and we had the best border in history.

We rebuilt the military and then he gave away a lot of it to the Afghans, he gave it to the Taliban, I think in the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country. And then, when you think about it, I think Putin really just said, ‘Hey, this is a good time because these people are incompetent.’ Putin would never have gone into Ukraine. October seventh would have never happened. And you know what else? Inflation wouldn’t have happened.

Maria Bartiromo: Do you believe that they used money from FEMA and gave it to the illegal immigrants because the White House is saying that that was misinformation as well?

President Donald Trump: No, it came out from there, and everybody knew it, and it was released from them. Then all of a sudden, a week later, they come out with a different scenario, and they have so many different pots of money. It just melds, nobody has any idea.

That group has no idea what’s happening.

Look, it’s the worst President and the worst vice President in the history of our country. They’re horrible.

And he can’t stand her for one simple reason; she overthrew him.

But she didn’t do it. The party did. Call it the Deep State, whatever it is, but the party did it. And it was really a coup.

And he is a very angry guy. Actually, I think he looks better now because now we’re comparing him to her. And for the first time, he looks a little bit better. But he’s a very angry guy.

Look, I’m not a fan, but he got 14 million votes. She got no votes. She never made it to Iowa. She was the first one out of 22 people running. She was the first one to drop out. We seem to be up in the swing states in every one of them.

Watch: