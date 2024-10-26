President Trump Holds Rally at State College, PA to a Massive Crowd of Patriots, “With Your Support on November 5th, America Will be Bigger, Better, Bolder, Richer, Safer, and Stronger Than Ever Before” (VIDEO)

President Trump held a rally in State College, PA to a very enthusiastic crowd of Patriots. He was in Novi, MI earlier on Saturday at a rally. President Trump is campaigning tirelessly to win the election.

Watch:

PENN STATE IS ROCK'N FOR PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/s6J5PZVIls — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 26, 2024

President Trump gave the crowd hope for a bright future if he is elected. He warned of Kamala’s incompetence and the effect it has had on American citizens.

“With your support on November 5th, America will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer, and stronger than ever before,” Trump said.

“This election is a choice between whether we will have four more years of gross incompetence and failure, it’s disgusting what they are doing, or whether we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country,” Trump continued.

Watch:

"With your support on November 5th, America will be BIGGER, BETTER, BOLDER, RICHER, SAFER, AND STRONGER than ever before. – President @RealDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/EapqnjKiDQ — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 26, 2024

President Trump also called out Kamala for her inability to speak without a teleprompter.

“She is reading and the teleprompter broke and that happens a lot. If you are going to be a politician, you better be able to get through it without a teleprompter, but she can’t,” Trump said.

He also imitated her attempt to talk while the teleprompter was not working in only the humorous way that President Trump can.

“And 32 days, 32 days, 32 days, 32, I said oh, this is bad. And then boom, it snapped back! Too bad,” Trump humorously said.

He told the crowd that it is time to fire Kamala for her corruption and incompetence.

“Kamala you’re fired, get out of here Kamala, get the hell out of here. We’ve had enough of this crap,” Trump continued.

Watch: