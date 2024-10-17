President Trump Gives a Savage Response to Kamala Harris Getting Destroyed on Fox News by Bret Baier

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kamala Harris and her handlers badly underestimated Never-Trumper Bret Baier’s willingness to ask tough questions and hold Harris accountable for her inexcusable failures while in power.

No amount of prepping could save Kamala from what was coming. Kamala finally had to defend her failed policies, from open borders to lying about Joe Biden’s dementia, to funding the Iranian terrorist regime.

The situation turned so poorly for Harris that she was left literally SCREAMING at Baier for playing a clip of President Trump responding her lying about him wanting to lock people up.

No wonder why Harris’s handlers wanted to end the interview as soon as possible. But it may have come too late to save her flailing campaign.

As one would expect, Trump was paying close attention to how Baier conducted the interview, especially since he has had his differences with the Fox News anchor. And Trump liked what he saw.

The 45th President took to Truth Social last night to hail Baier for exposing Harris’s thin skin and ineptness while absolutely savaging Harris for her inability to talk about anything but him. Trump also trolled Harris by mocking her “inferior” cognitive ability and noting that the American people thought she did a terrible job.

Trump wrote:

Great job by Bret Baier in his Interview with Lyin’ Kamala Harris. She has a massive and irredeemable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME – So bad, in fact, that she is barely able to talk about any subject other than the man who had the best economy ever, the strongest border in history, and who just got the UNANIMOUS ENDORSEMENT OF THE U.S. Border Patrol, ME! Their Endorsement was a TREMENDOUS HONOR!!! They said that Comrade Kamala did a terrible job, the absolute worst in memory, and can’t be allowed to do it again. She is also the WORST Vice President in history, but hopefully will soon be GONE. Again, congratulations to Bret Baier on a tough but very fair interview, one that clearly showed how totally incompetent Kamala is. For the good of our Nation, her inferior Cognitive ability must be tested at once!

The Trump campaign also echoed the candidate’s assessment of the interview. Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt gave this brutal assessment of Harris’s performance on her X page.

“Kamala Harris’ interview with Bret Baier was a TRAIN WRECK. Kamala was angry, defensive, and once again abdicated any responsibility for the problems Americans are facing. She couldn’t give a straight answer to a single question because she has no answers. Kamala’s entire campaign is based on lies about President Trump,” Leavitt wrote.

The country should hope Harris continues to take interviews like the one she did last night and 60 Minutes because these debacles provide one of the most robust cases for a second Trump term.