Prescription Drug Shortages Possible As Pharmacies Close Across The US

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below which benefits Gateway Pundit. We appreciate your support!)

RiteAid will end up closing close to half of their pharmacies, Walgreens is planning on closing 25% of their pharmacies, and even CVS has closed roughly 10% of its pharmacies.

The result is a growing problem for tens of millions of Americans: pharmacy deserts.

New Lebanon, Ohio, population 3,756, has three dollar stores, a Groceryland grocery store, a few fast-food restaurants, a public library branch, and a spirit-filled school system. What it doesn’t have is a pharmacy.

Sadly, as CNBC points out,

New Lebanon, though, is hardly alone in its struggle to hold on to a pharmacy.

Americans have already been dealing with massive prescription drug shortages, now – for tens of thousands – the problem is getting significantly worse.

According to The Gateway Pundit, the list of states impacted by just the Rite Aid closings is absolutely staggering:

Michigan

Ohio

Washington

Delaware

Pennsylvania

Virginia

New Hampshire

California

Maryland

Idaho

New York

Oregon

Massachusetts

New Jersey

Connecticut

Nevada

Pharmacy Deserts are Real and Dangerous

Pharmacy deserts are an issue that has become increasingly more dangerous over the last few years.

Unfortunately, in recent years in the United States, there has been an increased frequency of community pharmacy closures, which worsens pharmacy deserts. …Cardinal Health mapped out rural pharmacy deserts and found that 2,177 rural towns with populations between 500 and 5,000 did not have access to a pharmacy within 10 miles.

DON’T BE LEFT WITHOUT CRITICAL MEDS

Having access to life-saving medications is a God-given right for every American. Now, exercising that right is more important than ever!

In 2023, The Wellness Company, under leadership from courageous esteemed doctors like Peter McCullough, released their Medical Emergency Kit – a first-of-its-kind kit containing 8 critical medications including amoxicillin, generic Z-pak, and IVERMECTIN – discretely prescribed by a doctor at The Wellness Company and shipped to your door.

Over 50,000 medical emergencies avoided – and counting.

Don’t rely on a broken system. Buy a Medical Emergency Kit today and stop worrying about the future because you will be prepared for whatever health crisis. As of May 2024, over 50,000 Americans have purchased Medical Emergency Kits from The Wellness Company, many who already avoided a life-threatening incident.

Amoxicillin-Clavulanate (generic Augmentin) 875/125 mg – 28 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Doxycycline Hyclate 100 mg – 60 capsules

Metronidazole (generic Flagyl) 500 mg – 30 tablets

Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole (generic Bactrim) 800/160 mg – 28 tablets

Ivermectin 12mg – 25 compounded capsules

Fluconazole (generic Diflucan) 150 mg – 2 tablets

Ondansetron (generic Zofran) 4mg – 6 tablets

1 Emergency Medication Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

These Medical Emergency Kits are a godsend, treating over 30 different conditions – from the benign tick bite all the way to bioterror and the plague.

What people are saying about the Medical Emergency Kit:

Excellent Kit! This medical emergency kit is great. Having it “just in case” gives me peace of mind. Highly recommend. Thank you! – Melinda C. Glad that I purchased your Medical Emergency Kit! Though I haven’t yet needed to use any of the medications that are in our kit, I am happy that I ordered it! One never knows when “an emergency might occur”, and I feel safer having your M.E.Kit at my disposal IF needed! We’re so glad we ordered ours! Thank you for making it available! – Susan M. Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I and thankful to have it. – Phyllis T. Hope I will never need it! Thank you for caring! Nice to have doctors who look out for us. Times are unpredictable nowadays, feels good to have something in the medicine cabinet in case of an emergency. – Cat S. Great medical emergency kit. Kit came as advertised! Neat and orderly. The guide is great. Only plan on using it in an emergency during a difficult time. Confident it is what I was counting on. – Fred D.

Don’t be caught unprepared – no matter where you are! Don’t regret not acting today.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional healthcare guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.