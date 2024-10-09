Preorder Shane Bouvet’s New Book, “A Man Misunderstood: The Secret Heart of Donald J. Trump” – Bouvet Featured in “The Man You Don’t Know” Documentary Coming to Theaters in October (TRAILER)

Shane Bouvet’s new book, “A Man Misunderstood: The Secret Heart of Donald J. Trump,” is available for preorder now. It gives an inside look at who President Trump truly is from the perspective of a small-town political outsider and volunteer who witnessed Trump’s selflessness firsthand.

Bouvet told The Gateway Pundit the story of his father, Don, who was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2006. When he told President Trump about his father, Bouvet says, “he reached out of his own pocket and wrote me a $10,000 check and a $5,000 check, and he didn’t want any recognition.”

Trump later released a memo on June 3, 2018, recognizing Donald Bouvet and his 11-year battle with surgery and chemotherapy.

“He has friends that he’s been friends with over 50 years, for pretty much his whole entire life, and his own personal friends didn’t even know that he was helping other people out because he never boasted about it.”

“One thing I always wanted to do, I made a promise to President Trump that I would tell the truth about his character,” Bouvet told The Gateway Pundit.

Book preorder sales end on November 1, 2024, and for a limited time, guarantees entry to a sweepstake to receive a copy signed by President Trump. From the preorder page:

For a limited time, when you pre-order A Man Misunderstood, you’ll get an exclusive discount below the regular price—plus a chance to win a signed copy by Donald J. Trump himself! This is more than just a book; it’s an inside look at the real Donald Trump, told through the personal experiences of Shane Bouvet, a loyal campaign volunteer who witnessed firsthand Trump’s acts of kindness and dedication to everyday Americans. Pre-Order Now and Get: Discounted Price: Get your copy at a special reduced price before the official release. Automatic Entry: Every pre-order enters you for a chance to win a signed copy by Donald J. Trump. Priority Shipping: Be among the first to receive your book! This is a limited time offer, so don’t wait! Pre-order today, save, and enter for a chance to own a historic piece of memorabilia signed by Donald J. Trump.

The book’s synopsis reads,

A Man Misunderstood takes readers behind the headlines to explore the human side of Donald J. Trump, offering a personal and compelling account from Shane Bouvet, a small-town volunteer who witnessed the true nature of one of the most controversial figures in modern history. Far from the media’s portrayal, Bouvet shares stories of Trump’s compassion, loyalty, and generosity—stories that rarely make the news. From personal acts of kindness, like supporting Bouvet’s family during a time of crisis, to unwavering dedication to the forgotten working class, this book offers a fresh perspective on Trump’s character. Through Bouvet’s journey, readers will discover how a humble FedEx driver built an unlikely friendship with the 45th President of the United States, shining a light on the heart of the man behind the political persona. Key Themes Include: Unveiling the compassionate side of Donald Trump The power of loyalty, friendship, and trust The contrast between media portrayal and personal experience The story of an ordinary American who found himself at the heart of a historic political movement A Man Misunderstood is a must-read for those looking to understand the real Donald Trump—a man who, despite the controversy surrounding him, has touched the lives of many with quiet acts of kindness and an unwavering commitment to the American people.

Author Shane Bouvet was also a plaintiff, along with Shane Bouvet, Tim Conrad, Pegge Hubbard, and Beyond Enemy Lines podcast host Terry Newsome in a lawsuit against Joe Biden to remove him from the ballot in Illinois under the 14th Amendment, alleging that Biden has “given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof” through his open border policies, The Gateway Pundit previously reported. This came in response to the left’s lawsuits to remove Trump from the ballot in multiple states under the 14th Amendment, claiming that he “engaged in insurrection or rebellion.”

Terry Newsome told The Gateway Pundit, “Shane, a young southern IL man, and I met because of our fight for Trump in IL. We quickly bonded when I learned about his story and his father’s battle against cancer. You didn’t know this until now. I’m fighting Stage 3 melanoma cancer and stage 4 prostate cancer. We are fighting to the end!”

Bouvet is featured in the upcoming documentary about President Trump, “The Man You Don’t Know.” “It’s an inside look of the heart of President Trump,” said Bouvet, emphasizing the support President Trump gave to his family when his father had cancer and still gives to this day. “What I love about him is he always calls to make sure that he’s doing well.”

The film premiers at the Mar a Lago on October 22 with an all-star red-carpet guest list of individuals featured in the movie, including Hulk Hogan, Dana White, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the Trump family, and others.

Watch the trailer for “The Man You Don’t Know” below: