POLL: A Majority of Likely Voters Say They Are NOT Better Off Than They Were Four Years Ago

According to new polling from Rasmussen Reports, 56 percent of likely voters do not believe they are better off than they were four years ago when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took power.

That is horrible news for Kamala Harris and very good news for Donald Trump.

This has become a change election and Donald Trump is the change candidate. Harris represents more of the same, which most voters do not want.

From Rasmussen:

By a 16-point margin, most voters answer “no” to a question famously asked by Ronald Reagan in 1980: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 40% of Likely U.S. Voters say they are better off than they were four years ago, while 56% say they’re not better off… The survey of 1,050 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on October 1-3, 2024 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 2 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rassen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.

Jazz Shaw of Hot Air says this is the most important question:

This isn’t just a question. This is The Question. It’s the question behind which all other questions should (in theory, anyway) fall by the wayside like leaves dropping off of the trees in an October breeze. One of the primary candidates has had four long, frequently painful years to run her experiments on the American economy and society in general. In a rare bonus, the other candidate was similarly given four years prior to that to do the same. So is your life better off today than it was when Donald Trump left office? The margin wasn’t even close. Only 40% said their lives were better in January of 2021. (I assume most of them have jobs with the DNC in some fashion or another.) Fully 56% said their lives were not better. How is that not the end of the election right there? The Biden-Harris administration has failed at one of the most fundamental roles assumed by an elected government.

This is precisely why Democrats and the media have worked so hard to try to portray Kamala Harris as something ‘new’ instead of the sitting vice president, which she is. They are trying to fool voters into thinking she is not an incumbent.