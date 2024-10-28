Pete Rose’s Family and Cincinnati Reds Announce ‘Free, Open-to-All’ Event to Celebrate Life of Charlie Hustle

Two special events will be held to mark the passing and career of baseball legend Pete Rose, his family has announced.

Rose died in September at 83.

“We are deeply moved by the overwhelming love and support from the people of Cincinnati, the entire baseball community, and fans across the world as we mourn the loss of our beloved Dad, Grandpa, and Brother, Pete Rose,” his daughter Fawn Rose wrote in a post on X.

“Baseball was his greatest passion, and he loved playing the game for the fans. We know that bringing ‘Charlie Hustle’ home to Cincinnati, the city where he was born and where his legendary career began, is the perfect way to honor his love and devotion to the fans,” she wrote.

Rose played 19 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. He later played for the Philadelphia Phillies before ending his career with the Montreal Expos.

“With the help of the Reds, our family will host a Visitation lasting 14 hours at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, Nov. 10,” Fawn Rose wrote. Visitation begins at 7 a.m. and continues through 9 p.m.

“This free, open-to-all event will be a time for those who admired and loved the ‘Hit King’ to come together, honor his incredible legacy, and say their goodbyes before our family lays him to rest privately,” she wrote.

The post noted the Reds will also host “Pete Rose Day” on May 14, 2025, as a way to honor his career and life.

“Thank you for your continued support, love, and understanding as we navigate this difficult time,” she wrote.

As noted by WLWT-TV, Rose is the all-time major league leader in hits (4,256), games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053) and singles (3,215).

However, due to his involvement in gambling, which resulted in a lifetime ban from baseball, Rose was never enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame during his life.

Although current Hall of Fame policies bar Rose, some say he should be inducted, according to The Associated Press.

The GREAT Pete Rose just died. He was one of the most magnificent baseball players ever to play the game. He paid the price! Major League Baseball should have allowed him into the Hall of Fame many years ago. Do it now, before his funeral! DJT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2024



“The GREAT Pete Rose just died. He was one of the most magnificent baseball players ever to play the game. He paid the price! Major League Baseball should have allowed him into the Hall of Fame many years ago. Do it now, before his funeral! DJT,” former President Donald Trump wrote in a social media post.

Broadcaster Bob Costas said that “my position, the position of millions of others is, yeah, we get it, he broke the cardinal rule. He should be banned from baseball under that rule for life,” according to the AP.

“But somebody got those 4,256 base hits and those three batting championships. Put him in the Hall of Fame, put it at the bottom of his plaque ‘banned from baseball 1989, for life’. It’s part of the record, but he should be in as a player,” he said.

Some have further argued that Rose, by virtue of his passing, has actually honored the “lifetime” part of his ban.

