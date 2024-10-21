The Passing of a True Patriot: Rest in Peace to Antrim County’s Bill Bailey

In 2020, a small county in northern Michigan would be thrust into the national spotlight after the initial election night reporting showed Joe Biden the winner in Antrim County, despite being a Republican stronghold. The following morning, a “human error” was ‘discovered’ that caused the races to be counted inaccurately. The Gateway Pundit has previously reported about the issues in Antrim County, and similar issues observed in other voting jurisdictions outside of Michigan’s borders.

A lawsuit would ensue after Antrim resident Bill Bailey decided to sue over a marijuana proposal that was decided by the slimmest of margins: one single vote. Bailey would retain Matthew Deperno as his legal counsel, who would ultimately obtain a court order for a forensic image of the Dominion Voting machines used in Michigan. This was the first court-ordered examination of the black box voting machines used in a majority of jurisdictions in the United States.

Unfortunately, Bill Bailey was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January 2024. The fast-moving cancer would not respond to any medical treatments and eventually, in September, Bill was told there is nothing more that can be done.

On Friday, October 18th, Bill Bailey left this world to be with his Creator. He left behind his wife and life-long partner, Renee. The two had been high school sweethearts and, in retirement, had been raising chickens and running a successful AirBnB from their beautiful property in Central Lake Township.

Throughout this never-ending journey towards ensuring the voice of the American people is accurately reflected in our elections, I’ve had the opportunity to spend time with both Bill and Renee at their home in Michigan. You would be hard-pressed to find a more genuine couple. Bill was the embodiment of the old saying, “he’d give you the shirt right off his back.” I am proud to have called Bill Bailey a true friend and Patriot.

I’ll never forget Bill telling me how he went about writing a book called “The Great Ship of Knowledge.” He awoke one night after having a dream where the entire story, a post World War 3 society where history is experienced in an instant, flashed through his mind. He would go on to write a 523-page book, both his first and his last.

‘Who is Bill Bailey?’ became a popular grassroots slogan after the Mockingbird Media refused to report accurately on the findings in Bailey v. Antrim County. Shirts adorned the state’s Republican Convention in 2022, when the grassroots sent Matthew Deperno to go head-to-head against the current AG, Dana Nessel, who was positing potential litigation against her then-opponent. Nessel would ultimately ‘win’ that election. And now, Deperno is in a legal battle with Nessel over alleged ‘crimes’ during his investigation into the voting machines used in Michigan.

‘Who is Bill Bailey?’

We are all Bill Bailey.

UPDATE It is with great sadness and a broken heart that I announce that my great, amazing friend Bill Bailey, a truly remarkable person and hero, has passed away today. He is now with Jesus. Bill was a loving husband and a strong voice in his community. Please pray for his… pic.twitter.com/XU7RaNZe7P — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) October 19, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of a staunch patriot and friend…Bill Bailey. Many of you may know Bill as the plaintiff in Bailey vs Antrim County. Bill filed the lawsuit with Attorney @mdeperno in the wake of Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy declaring that… pic.twitter.com/Oq1EANQlOG — Patrick Colbeck✝️ (@pjcolbeck) October 20, 2024